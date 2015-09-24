Journey to Mecca
A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim sits in a tent as he visits Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim climbs up the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 21, 2015....more
A Muslim pilgrim sits as he holds a book on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim uses a selfie stick to take pictures atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim holds the tesbih (prayer beads) outside the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim waits for Friday prayers to start outside the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims stand outside the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim uses her mobile phone to light up as she reads from the Quran after visiting Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj...more
A Muslim pilgrim prepares his scarf as he stands atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims move in circles around the holy Kaaba from the third floor at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim holds a plastic camera at a shop in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims walk on a road ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim reads the Quran outside the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Muslim pilgrim helps a fellow pilgrim on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims look at the city landscape after visiting Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca,...more
Next Slideshows
Day of Atonement
Yom Kippur is the holiest of Jewish holidays.
The jungle of Calais
Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, France.
Xi Jinping in the U.S.
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a week-long visit to America.
Presidents and Popes
When the Pope meets POTUS.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.