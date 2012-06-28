Edition:
Judging Obamacare

<p>Supporters of the Affordable Healthcare Act celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the court upheld the legality of the law in Washington June 28, 2012. A sharply divided Supreme Court upheld the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare overhaul law that requires that most Americans get insurance by 2014 or pay a financial penalty. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>Supporters of the Affordable Healthcare Act celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the court upheld the legality of the law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>Detractors of the Affordable Healthcare Act react in front of the Supreme Court after the court's up held of the legality of the law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>A detractor of the Affordable Healthcare Act holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court after the court upheld the legality of the law in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>A supporter of U.S. President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul stands outside the Supreme Court in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Protesters against President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul react outside the Supreme Court in Washington June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Supporters of the Affordable Healthcare Act gather in front of the Supreme Court before the court's announcement of the legality of the law in Washington on June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

<p>Belly dancers calling for single payer national health insurance perform outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Supporters of the Affordable Healthcare Act gather in front of the Supreme Court before the court's announcement of the legality of the law in Washington on June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

<p>Detractors and supporters of the Affordable Healthcare Act gather in front of the Supreme Court before the court's announcement of the legality of the law in Washington on June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

<p>Belly dancers calling for single payer national health insurance perform outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Protesters against President Barack Obama's health care overhaul gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Tea Party supporter William Temple protests against President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Single payer plan supporter, Margaret Flowers, who is a doctor, is pictured outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Supporters of the Affordable Healthcare Act gather in front of the Supreme Court before the court's announcement of the legality of the law in Washington on June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts </p>

<p>A man holds a sign during a Tea Party Patriots rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>People rally on the sidewalk as legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act take place at the Supreme Court, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>People hold signs at a Tea Party Patriots rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>People and police watch as demonstrators rally on the sidewalk during the third and final day of legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court in Washington, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Members of the public who waited in line overnight to witness the second day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act are covered under their blankets, before being allowed into the Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Doctor Vivek Murthy stands among other bystanders during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act outside the Supreme Court, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Attorney Paul Clement argues on behalf of respondents challenging the constitutionality of President Obama's 2010 healthcare law, while standing before members of the Supreme Court in Washington, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Illustration by Art Lien </p>

<p>An opponent of President Obama's health care reform watches as supporters march past him at the Supreme Court, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>People pray on the sidewalk as legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act take place at the Supreme Court, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>A boy sits on his father's shoulders in the rain at a Tea Party Patriots rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Barack Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Opposing attorney Michael Carvin argues for the respondents to members of the Supreme Court, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Art Lien </p>

<p>People hold signs at a Tea Party Patriots rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Healthcare law supporters rally on the sidewalk outside ongoing legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Justice Stephen Breyer holds two sections of the Affordable Care Act during a third day of arguments over the fate of the healthcare law, at the Supreme Court, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Illustration by Art Lien</p>

<p>Tea party supporter Susan Clark of California, dressed in colonial garb and face paint, protests against the Obama healthcare legislation as the law's supporters and detractors rally on the sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court, during the third and final day of arguments, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>A man hides from the rain under his sign at a Tea Party Patriots rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>People rally on the sidewalk as legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act take place at the Supreme Court, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Members and supporters of the Tea Party Patriots cheer at a rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler speaks to Justice Antonin Scalia and Chief Justice John Roberts of the Supreme Court, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Illustration by Art Lien</p>

<p>A group of paediatricians from Children's National Medical Center join healthcare law supporters as they rally on the sidewalk outside ongoing legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>People hold signs at a Tea Party Patriots rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Opponents of Obama health care legislation rally on the sidewalk during the third and final day of legal arguments over the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act at the Supreme Court, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Solicitor General Donald Verrilli speaks to Justice Antonin Scalia, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy of the Supreme Court, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Art Lien</p>

<p>People hold signs at a Tea Party Patriots rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Members and supporters of the Tea Party Patriots hold a rally calling for the repeal of the 2010 healthcare law championed by President Barack Obama, on Capitol Hill, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

