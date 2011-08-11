Edition:
United Kingdom

Judging TV talent

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Simon Cowell, one of the judges on new reality series 'The X Factor' is shown on a large screen as he speaks via satellite from England, during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Simon Cowell, one of the judges on new reality series 'The X Factor' is shown on a large screen as he speaks via satellite from England, during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
1 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Nicole Scherzinger (L), L.A. Reid (C), and Paula Abdul, judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Nicole Scherzinger (L), L.A. Reid (C), and Paula Abdul, judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', speak during a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
2 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Nicole Scherzinger of U.S. pop group Pussycat Dolls performs during their concert in Beirut July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Nicole Scherzinger of U.S. pop group Pussycat Dolls performs during their concert in Beirut July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir

Close
3 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

L.A. Reid, one of the judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', attends a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 11, 2011

L.A. Reid, one of the judges on new talent show 'The X Factor', attends a panel session at the FOX Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
4 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Entertainer Paula Abdul attends the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Entertainer Paula Abdul attends the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner at a hotel in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
5 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singers (L-R) Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green pose during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. Aguilera, Shelton, Green and Levine are coaches for participants in the reality television singing competition. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singers (L-R) Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and Cee Lo Green pose during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. Aguilera, Shelton, Green and Levine are coaches for participants in the reality television singing competition. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singer Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 perform on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singer Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 perform on NBC's Today show in New York August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
7 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singer Christina Aguilera gestures during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singer Christina Aguilera gestures during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singer Blake Shelton poses during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singer Blake Shelton poses during a media event for the upcoming television series "The Voice" in Los Angeles March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singer Cee-Lo Green performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Singer Cee-Lo Green performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose with host Ryan Seacrest (L-R) after being announced as the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson pose with host Ryan Seacrest (L-R) after being announced as the judges for the 10th season of the television show "American Idol" at the Forum in Inglewood, California September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith gestures as he takes his seat before the MLB American League baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith gestures as he takes his seat before the MLB American League baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Actress Miley Cyrus poses with 'American Idol' judge Randy Jackson at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles,California April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Actress Miley Cyrus poses with 'American Idol' judge Randy Jackson at the 2011 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles,California April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
13 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez poses at the party for the finalists of the television show "American Idol" in Los Angeles March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 11, 2011

American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez poses at the party for the finalists of the television show "American Idol" in Los Angeles March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Host Nick Cannon (2nd L) and judges Piers Morgan (L), Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel attend the NBC panel for the television show "America's Got Talent" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Host Nick Cannon (2nd L) and judges Piers Morgan (L), Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel attend the NBC panel for the television show "America's Got Talent" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 2009 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 2009 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Judge Howie Mandel answers a question at the NBC panel for the television show "America's Got Talent" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Judge Howie Mandel answers a question at the NBC panel for the television show "America's Got Talent" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, California April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 18
Thursday, August 11, 2011

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Tonight," poses during the Turner Broadcasting Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 11, 2011

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Tonight," poses during the Turner Broadcasting Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 18

Judging TV talent

Judging TV talent Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The Hip-Hop rich list

The Hip-Hop rich list
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

1:55am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:25am GMT

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:40am GMT

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »