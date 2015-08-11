Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 11, 2015 | 2:45am BST

Jumping the gun

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near Taif, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2015. Saudis usually participate in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near Taif, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2015. Saudis usually participate in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near Taif, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2015. Saudis usually participate in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
1 / 13
Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
2 / 13
A man fires weapons as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A man fires weapons as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires weapons as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
3 / 13
People pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

People pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
People pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
4 / 13
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
5 / 13
Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
6 / 13
A boy holds a weapon as he poses for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A boy holds a weapon as he poses for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A boy holds a weapon as he poses for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
7 / 13
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
8 / 13
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
9 / 13
Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
10 / 13
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
11 / 13
Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
12 / 13
A boy fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

A boy fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A boy fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Video gamers battle for millions

Video gamers battle for millions

Next Slideshows

Video gamers battle for millions

Video gamers battle for millions

Teams of gamers playing characters ranging from wizards to monsters battle for the $18 million prize pool at the Dota 2 International 2015 tournament in...

10 Aug 2015
Army vs. Army

Army vs. Army

Over a dozen countries compete in the International Army Games in Russia.

10 Aug 2015
Luxury Paris

Luxury Paris

Inside the super-deluxe hotels of the French capital.

10 Aug 2015
Ghosts of Olympics past

Ghosts of Olympics past

Long after the fanfare, the venues of past Olympics remain.

10 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures