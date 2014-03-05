Justin Bieber, inked
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber lifts his T-shirt. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber lifts his T-shirt. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo of Jesus Christ on the left leg of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo of Jesus Christ on the left leg of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo behind the left ear of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo behind the left ear of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows his tattooed left arm. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows his tattooed left arm. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo on the left arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo on the left arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber (R) is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage while he was in police custody in Miami. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Justin Bieber (R) is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage while he was in police custody in Miami. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.
Next Slideshows
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week.
Shopping, Chanel-style
Karl Lagerfeld transforms his Paris Fashion Week runway into a "Chanel Shopping Center".
Oscar red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.