Kabul rocks

Monday, October 03, 2011

Afghan musician Qasen Foushanji (L) smokes as he chats with his friends during a workshop as part of preparations to Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul September 20, 2011. Afghans are used to having their days broken by a burst of gunfire or the boom of an explosion. But the barrage of drumming, bass beats and amped-up guitar solos that will hit the city next week may stop many in their tracks. Sound Central, a...more

Monday, October 03, 2011

Afghan musician Qasen Foushanji (L) smokes as he chats with his friends during a workshop as part of preparations to Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul September 20, 2011. Afghans are used to having their days broken by a burst of gunfire or the boom of an explosion. But the barrage of drumming, bass beats and amped-up guitar solos that will hit the city next week may stop many in their tracks. Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" that organisers hope will draw 1,000 to 2,000 young Afghans, will be the first music festival the country has seen since it plunged into three decades of violence in the late 1970s. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan guitarist Hasher plays during a workshop as part of preparations for Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival", in Kabul September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan guitarist Hasher plays during a workshop as part of preparations for Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival", in Kabul September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans seen at an underground pre-rock festival concert in Kabul September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans seen at an underground pre-rock festival concert in Kabul September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tears of the Sun, a rock band from Uzbekistan, performs during an underground pre-rock festival concert in Kabul September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tears of the Sun, a rock band from Uzbekistan, performs during an underground pre-rock festival concert in Kabul September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan policeman atop a wall keeps watch during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan policeman atop a wall keeps watch during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A group of Afghan youth pose for photos during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A group of Afghan youth pose for photos during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan rock musician performs in front of a cheering crowd during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan rock musician performs in front of a cheering crowd during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan woman applauds during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan woman applauds during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Australian Travis Beard performs during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Australian Travis Beard performs during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan youth from the audience dances during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan youth from the audience dances during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans attend Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans attend Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan rock artistes tune their instruments during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghan rock artistes tune their instruments during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans cheer during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans cheer during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan woman films with a video camera during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan woman films with a video camera during Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival" in Kabul October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A picture of Osama bin Laden is seen on a guitar belonging to an Afghan rock musician during a workshop as part of preparations for Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival", in Kabul September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A picture of Osama bin Laden is seen on a guitar belonging to an Afghan rock musician during a workshop as part of preparations for Sound Central, a one-day "stealth festival", in Kabul September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

