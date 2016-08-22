Edition:
Kalashnikov store opens at Moscow airport

MOSCOW REGION, Russia
Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016

A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Kalashnikov, whose AK-47 assault rifle has armed Russian forces for 70 years and been the preferred weapon of insurgents across continents, has opened a store at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport selling souvenirs including plastic model guns, the company said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An airport official said the shop, offering novelties including pens, umbrellas, bags, hats, camouflage gear and "I love AK" T-shirts, would be situated in the rail-link section of the airport complex. The model guns - automatic pistols and rifles - would very clearly be imitations and would pose no security problems, he added. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

'Kalashnikov is one of the most popular brands that come to mind for most people in the world when they hear about Russia,' Kalashnikov's head of marketing, Vladimir Dmitriev, said in a press release. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

'So, we are pleased to provide the opportunity for everyone to take away from Russia a souvenir with our company brand.' REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The AK-47, the first rifle the firm produced, has acquired an iconic status due to its low production costs and reliability in extreme conditions. It was introduced in 1948, armed the whole of the Soviet Union and eastern Europe in communist times and served largely pro-Soviet rebel forces across Africa and Asia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Produced also under licence beyond Russian frontiers, it remains one of the most popular assault rifles in the world. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

