Pictures | Wed May 4, 2016 | 5:06pm BST

Kasich calls it quits

Republican presidential candidate John Kasich puts his hand to his head at a campaign town hall event in Orem, Utah March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich takes off his sweater during a campaign town hall meeting in Worcester, Massachusetts February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich eats a slice of pizza with Eric Ulrich (L), New York City Council member for the 32nd District of Queens, and former Congressman Bob Turner at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in the Queens borough of New York March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue (R) while being introduced at a campaign town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich prays with Bryce Bashore, 16, and his mother Amy Anderson, after a campaign town hall event at the Antique Automobile Club of America Museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich, grabs a quick breakfast after speaking at a town hall meeting at Applewood House of Pancakes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Local residents listen as Republican presidential candidate John Kasich participates in a question-and-answer session at a town hall rally at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Warren, Michigan March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich reacts with his wife Karen (R) at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich adjusts his tie as he poses for a photo with supporters before a meet and greet at the Arthur Avenue Market in the Bronx borough of New York April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich shakes hands with supporters as a woman takes a selfie after a town hall meeting at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich has 3-1/2 year old twins Emerie (L) and Ellie (R) Farnsworth, of Springfield, Virginia, sit on his lap while posing for pictures at a campaign town hall event at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Ohio Governor and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich speaks at a rally in Strongsville, Ohio March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Governor John Kasich speaks during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich licks his lips in an ice cream shop in Catonsville, Maryland, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich is seen through a window at the Red Arrow Diner as he does an interview in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich waits to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich (R) and his wife Karen (L) celebrate amidst a storm of confetti as he speaks at his primary night rally at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) and members of his campaign team walk to get lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
