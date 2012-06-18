Kate goes to camp
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (3rd L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education Trust charity, aiming to help transform young people's lives through outdoor education courses. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool
