Tue Oct 21, 2014

Kate steps out

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William attend the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a ceremonial welcome for the President of Singapore Tony Tan, and his wife, at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travels with Singapore's Grace Fu Hai Yien for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William arrive in a horse-drawn carriage at Buckingham Palace, in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photograph with Prince William, the President of Singapore Tony Tan and his wife Mary Chee, at the Royal Garden Hotel in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak with the President of Singapore Tony Tan and his wife Mary Chee, as they greet them at the Royal Garden Hotel in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William smile during a ceremonial welcome for the President of Singapore Tony Tan, and his wife, at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to attend a ceremonial welcome for the President of Singapore Tony Tan, and his wife, at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves after attending a ceremonial welcome for the President of Singapore Tony Tan, and his wife, at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William smile during a ceremonial welcome for the President of Singapore Tony Tan, and his wife, at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
