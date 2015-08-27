Edition:
Katrina's Lower Ninth

A statue of the Virgin Mary is seen standing in flood waters in the lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans, Louisiana September 23, 2005. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Irvin Gettridge talks on the telephone after his best friend Paul Murphy found the decomposed body of Mary Beth Hawkins, Murphy's grandmother, inside of her flood damaged home in the recently re-opened lower Ninth Ward region of New Orleans, Louisiana on October 12, 2005. Murphy returned to the Ninth Ward on the first day it was open to residents following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Although his grandmother's home had been searched by rescuers at least twice, he discovered her body still inside. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Lower Ninth Ward resident Gloria Jordan holds her hand to her face shortly after seeing the remains of her house in New Orleans December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Lower Ninth Ward resident Sandy Pritchett looks over damage to her neighborhood from her house in New Orleans December 1, 2005. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
A pair of shoes sits on what is left of the front porch of a home in the lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Graffiti litters the sides of a barge that floated into the Lower Ninth Ward during Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana February 24, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Rodney Craft paints a door in his house, flooded by Hurricane Katrina, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans August 12, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2006
A streetlight illuminates an abandoned street in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans August 19, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Sunday, August 20, 2006
Flowers tied to a cross are seen near a house destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, August 22, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2006
Carol Williams prays at the Greater Little Zion church as workers outside remove debris from Hurricane Katrina, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Sunday, August 27, 2006
Cedric Brumfield sits with his daughter and granddaughters at the site of their home, decimated Hurricane Katrina, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Monday, August 28, 2006
Mary Thomas, a resident of the Ninth Ward area, stands on the porch where a house stood before Hurricane Katrina struck, before a memorial anniversary ceremony dedicated to the victims of the hurricane at the reconstructed wall of the levee at the Lower Ninth Ward canal in New Orleans August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2006
Ninth Ward area resident Obligher Wegrer (R), who lost her sister and nephew during Hurricane Katrina, reacts during a memorial anniversary ceremony dedicated to the victims of the hurricane at the reconstructed wall of the levee at the Lower Ninth Ward canal in New Orleans August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2006
People walk past a damaged home during a procession honoring child victims of Hurricane Katrina in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2007
A man looks over the site of his home, destroyed in Hurricane Katrina, as a relative cuts weeds in the compound, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Lousiana August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2007
Words painted onto the wall of a house are illuminated by car lights on a deserted street in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2007
Robert Green Sr. cycles past vacant lots near the site where the levee was breached during Hurricane Katrina in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2007
Trumpeter Marlin Jordan (C) leads a memorial procession up the Claiborne Bridge in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana August 29, 2007, the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
Houses badly damaged in Hurricane Katrina remain abandoned five years after the disaster in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Thursday, August 26, 2010
An intersection vacant of houses near the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal, the site of levee breaches and flooding after Hurricane Katrina, in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Thursday, August 26, 2010
Debris, including a stuffed fish, sits in front of a blighted house in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Reuters / Thursday, December 15, 2011
Steps are all that remain of where a house once stood are seen in the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A man bikes past an abandoned house in the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
An abandoned house after Hurricane Katrina is seen in the Lower Ninth Ward neighbourhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A street sign shows Flood Street in the Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood in an area affected by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Louisiana, August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
