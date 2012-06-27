" /> " />
Katy Perry movie premiere

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. The documentary opens in the U.S. on July 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. The documentary opens in the U.S. on July 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Fans watch a performance by Katy Perry at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Fans watch a performance by Katy Perry at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry performs at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry poses at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 27, 2012

Katy Perry arrives at the premiere of "Katy Perry: Part of Me" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

