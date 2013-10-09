Kenya's Dadaab refugee camp
An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Children sing a song of welcome at a primary school in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman walks past a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man carries sacks of food on a cart in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A radio presenter prepares to talk on air during a live interview at the "Gargaar" (Help in Somali) Star FM, a local radio station for refugee voices at a UNHCR field office in Hagadera, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa...more
A woman waits for her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October...more
Somali refugees stand outside a UNHCR field office in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
People herd livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Somali refugees look through a barbwire fence of a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) distribution centre during a food distribution exercise in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya,...more
A boy makes construction bricks from mud at one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man walks in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An aerial view shows an extension of the Ifo camp, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Women wait to collect their ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013....more
Women converse during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of the several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man herds livestock to a grazing ground in the early hours of the morning near Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A woman waits her turn to collect her ration of food during a distribution exercise at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) centre in Dagahale, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 8, 2013....more
An administration police officer walks past a refugee compound at an extension of the Ifo camp, one of several refugee settlements in Dadaab, Garissa County, northeastern Kenya, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
