Khat - Somalia's paradise flower
A man chews khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. Grown on plantations in the highlands of Kenya and Ethiopia, tonnes of khat, or qat, dubbed "the flower of paradise" by its users, are flown daily into Mogadishu airport, to be distributed from there in...more
John Kalunge Nguthari, a farmer, climbs a khat tree at his plantation in Maua near Meru eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. Britain, whose large ethnic Somali community sustained a lucrative demand for the leaves, banned khat from July as an illegal drug....more
Khat grows on a tree at a plantation in Maua, near Meru, eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A khat farmer packs his crop at a collection point near his plantation in Maua, near Meru, eastern Kenya August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Somali Khat businesswomen waiting for khat stand near a mini bus in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Porters gather around a truck carrying khat in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Somali government soldier shops for khat in a market in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A woman and her daughter arrange branches of khat into small bundles in Mogadishu August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Men chew khat in Mogadishu August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, smokes a cigarette while chewing khat at the same time in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Ali Abdi (R), 14, and his friend Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, chew khat, in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Ali Abdi, 14, and his friend Abdulahi Yaroow, 13, chew khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Maryan Mohamed poses for a photograph as she smokes and chews khat in Mogadishu August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Jiijo Sheik Mohamed (L-R), Faadumo Mohamed and Maryan Mohamed sit and chew khat in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali men smoke and chew khat inside a makeshift building at night in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali men sit and chew khat inside a makeshift building at night in Mogadishu August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Next Slideshows
Diner en Blanc New York
The annual dinner's location is kept secret until just before the event.
Funeral for Michael Brown
A community mourns the death of the black teenager killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.
Islamic State captures air base
Islamic militants storm Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in the northeast region.
Quake hits California
Quake hits California
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Plucked from the Mediterranean
About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Russia's kid cadets
Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.