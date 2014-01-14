Kiddie cowboys
Tristan Padilla, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. The show, which features more than 15,000 head of livestock, runs through January 26. REUTERS/Rick...more
Tristan Padilla, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. The show, which features more than 15,000 head of livestock, runs through January 26. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Robby Milky, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Robby Milky, 6, hangs onto a sheep in the "Mutton Bustin'" competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Avery Speck, 8, practices holding on before competing in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Avery Speck, 8, practices holding on before competing in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
CeJay Jones, 6, settles in on mini bull Hopper before riding in the competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
CeJay Jones, 6, settles in on mini bull Hopper before riding in the competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
CeJay Jones, 6, grimaces and holds his elbow after falling in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
CeJay Jones, 6, grimaces and holds his elbow after falling in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryan Grace, 10, hangs on in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryan Grace, 10, hangs on in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryan Grace, 10, falls in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryan Grace, 10, falls in the mini bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A rider holding the U.S. flag bows during the national anthem before the rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A rider holding the U.S. flag bows during the national anthem before the rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
(From L to R) Mini bull riding competitors Avery Speck, 8, Gage Stimpson, 7, and Ryan Grace, 10, talk before competing at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
(From L to R) Mini bull riding competitors Avery Speck, 8, Gage Stimpson, 7, and Ryan Grace, 10, talk before competing at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Boys set to compete in the mini bull riding competition kneel and pray before entering the arena at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Boys set to compete in the mini bull riding competition kneel and pray before entering the arena at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A boy competes in the stick horse rodeo bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A boy competes in the stick horse rodeo bull riding competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Children wait to compete in the stick horse rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Children wait to compete in the stick horse rodeo at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Brant Rogers (L) rubs his son Cooper's back to relieve his nervousness before Cooper showed his Red Angus heifer at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Brant Rogers (L) rubs his son Cooper's back to relieve his nervousness before Cooper showed his Red Angus heifer at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Cooper Rogers struggles to get his Red Angus heifer into the arena to show at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Cooper Rogers struggles to get his Red Angus heifer into the arena to show at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Edward Spencer poses for an official photo with his purple ribbon and division-winning Red Angus junior heifer at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Edward Spencer poses for an official photo with his purple ribbon and division-winning Red Angus junior heifer at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Red Angus heifer waits to be shown in competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Red Angus heifer waits to be shown in competition at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
The surreal shipwreck
Views of the stricken Costa Concordia, two years after it capsized.
No Pants Subway Ride
Images from the annual flash mob event.
Weird world records
From the most amount of people twerking to who can wear the most bees, a look at some of the weirder world records accomplished.
Riding India's railways
India seeks foreign investment to update its once-mighty but now creaking rail networks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.