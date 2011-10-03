Kidnapped in Kenya
Kenya police inspect inside the beach home of a disabled French woman that was kidnapped in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 3, 2011. Dozens of Kenyans protested on Monday against the government's lax security measures after gunmen seized a French hostage and escaped into Somalia, the second incident of its kind in recent weeks which locals fear will hit Kenya's lucrative tourism industry. REUTERS/Stringer
Marie Dedieu and her Kenyan boyfriend John Lepapa are pictured together at an undisclosed location before Dedieu was kidnapped from Ras-Kitau on Manda island and held hostage, in this undated handout photo released to Reuters on October 3, 2011. An armed gang with links to neighboring lawless Somalia kidnapped the 66-year-old wheelchair bound French woman on October 1, 2011 from Manda island, the heart of one of Kenya's most...more
A Kenya police Mi-17 helicopter lands in Kiunga, on the Kenya-Somalia border as they search for the missing disabled French woman seized from her home in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Imbote
A general view of one of the bedrooms inside the beach home of a disabled French woman that was kidnapped in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view shows the bedroom of a disabled French woman that was kidnapped in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents demonstrate against the kidnapping and hostage taking of a wheelchair-bound French woman from Ras-Kitau on Manda island, in the Kenyan coastal town of Lamu, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
An aerial view of a village in Kiunga near the Kenya-Somalia border as Kenyan security forces search for the disabled French woman kidnapped from her home in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Imbote
A tourist rides on a boat in the Indian Ocean waters near the beach home of a disabled French woman held hostage in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A general view shows the bedroom of a disabled French woman that was kidnapped in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Marie Dedieu, who was kidnapped from Ras-Kitau on Manda island and taken hostage, is pictured in this undated handout photo released to Reuters on October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
Kenyan John Lepapa Moyo stands his their beach home in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Footprints are seen along the shores near the beach home of a disabled French woman held hostage in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man rides on a donkey during a demonstration in the Kenyan coastal town of Lamu, against the kidnapping and hostage taking of a wheelchair-bound French woman from Ras-Kitau on Manda island, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A scavenger searches for recyclable materials during low tide on the shores of the Indian Ocean at the Kenyan coastal town of Lamu, October 2, 2011, near the beach home of a French woman held hostage in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The beach home of a disabled French woman held hostage is seen in Ras-Kitau on Manda Island in Lamu, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
