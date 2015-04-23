Kids at the gun range
Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old...more
A handgun lies on a target at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters at GAT Guns. The all-female group meets to learn firearm safety and to practice shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joanna Zuber reacts to her results from shooting at a target. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Andy Sweeney (L) speaks to Evelyn Garcia about the results from her target shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young
A shell casing ejects out a gun fired at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Dawn Waters (R) helps Alyssa Keehr with a jammed gun during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student aims at a target in the Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Joanna Zuber and her father Ken Zuber listen to instructor Jerry Kau. REUTERS/Jim Young
A shell casing ejects out of a gun fired by Sam Minefield as his father Matthew looks on. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Wayne Inzerello demonstrates how to hold a handgun to Savannah Garner during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Jerry Kau (C) shows students Samantha Dolatowski (L), Joanna Zuber and Sam Minnifield (front on R) how to hold a handgun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Elaine Campo-Oplanic (R) gives advice on how to hold a firearm during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Hubble: A space odyssey
Twenty-five years have passed since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit.
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage.
Ultimate warriors
Thirty-eight elite anti-terror teams from 18 countries are participating in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition to test their military skills.
Salvador prison gang transfer
El Salvador transfers 1,177 inmates to curb gang violence activity in its prisons.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.