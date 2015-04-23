Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 23, 2015 | 5:40pm BST

Kids at the gun range

Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old to teach them firearms safety and how to properly fire a handgun. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Jerry Kau shows student Joanna Zuber how to hold a handgun alongside Sam Minnifield (L-R) during a Youth Handgun Safety Class at GAT Guns in East Dundee, Illinois, April 21, 2015. The class is geared toward children age 7 to 14 years old to teach them firearms safety and how to properly fire a handgun. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 14
A handgun lies on a target at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters at GAT Guns. The all-female group meets to learn firearm safety and to practice shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young

A handgun lies on a target at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters at GAT Guns. The all-female group meets to learn firearm safety and to practice shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A handgun lies on a target at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters at GAT Guns. The all-female group meets to learn firearm safety and to practice shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 14
Joanna Zuber reacts to her results from shooting at a target. REUTERS/Jim Young

Joanna Zuber reacts to her results from shooting at a target. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Joanna Zuber reacts to her results from shooting at a target. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 14
Instructor Andy Sweeney (L) speaks to Evelyn Garcia about the results from her target shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Andy Sweeney (L) speaks to Evelyn Garcia about the results from her target shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Andy Sweeney (L) speaks to Evelyn Garcia about the results from her target shooting. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 14
A shell casing ejects out a gun fired at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

A shell casing ejects out a gun fired at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A shell casing ejects out a gun fired at the shooting range during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 14
Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 14
Instructor Dawn Waters (R) helps Alyssa Keehr with a jammed gun during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Dawn Waters (R) helps Alyssa Keehr with a jammed gun during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Dawn Waters (R) helps Alyssa Keehr with a jammed gun during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 14
A student aims at a target in the Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

A student aims at a target in the Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A student aims at a target in the Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 14
Joanna Zuber and her father Ken Zuber listen to instructor Jerry Kau. REUTERS/Jim Young

Joanna Zuber and her father Ken Zuber listen to instructor Jerry Kau. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Joanna Zuber and her father Ken Zuber listen to instructor Jerry Kau. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 14
A shell casing ejects out of a gun fired by Sam Minefield as his father Matthew looks on. REUTERS/Jim Young

A shell casing ejects out of a gun fired by Sam Minefield as his father Matthew looks on. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A shell casing ejects out of a gun fired by Sam Minefield as his father Matthew looks on. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 14
Instructor Wayne Inzerello demonstrates how to hold a handgun to Savannah Garner during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Wayne Inzerello demonstrates how to hold a handgun to Savannah Garner during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Wayne Inzerello demonstrates how to hold a handgun to Savannah Garner during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 14
Instructor Jerry Kau (C) shows students Samantha Dolatowski (L), Joanna Zuber and Sam Minnifield (front on R) how to hold a handgun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Jerry Kau (C) shows students Samantha Dolatowski (L), Joanna Zuber and Sam Minnifield (front on R) how to hold a handgun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Jerry Kau (C) shows students Samantha Dolatowski (L), Joanna Zuber and Sam Minnifield (front on R) how to hold a handgun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 14
Instructor Elaine Campo-Oplanic (R) gives advice on how to hold a firearm during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Elaine Campo-Oplanic (R) gives advice on how to hold a firearm during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Elaine Campo-Oplanic (R) gives advice on how to hold a firearm during a meeting of The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 14
Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Instructor Jerry Kau demonstrates how to hold a gun during a Youth Handgun Safety Class. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Hubble: A space odyssey

Hubble: A space odyssey

Next Slideshows

Hubble: A space odyssey

Hubble: A space odyssey

Twenty-five years have passed since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit.

23 Apr 2015
Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

Kim Jong Un visits orphanage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage.

23 Apr 2015
Ultimate warriors

Ultimate warriors

Thirty-eight elite anti-terror teams from 18 countries are participating in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition to test their military skills.

22 Apr 2015
Salvador prison gang transfer

Salvador prison gang transfer

El Salvador transfers 1,177 inmates to curb gang violence activity in its prisons.

22 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures