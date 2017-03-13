Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 13, 2017 | 1:42pm GMT

Kids Choice Awards

Show host John Cena gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Singers Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello perform Bad Things. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
The cast of Fuller House accepts the Favorite Family TV Show award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Singer Demi Lovato is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Little Mix performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Actor Kevin Hart accepts his Favorite Villain award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Model Heidi Klum and DJ Khaled present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Nick Cannon performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
The Power Rangers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Singers Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello perform Bad Things. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Show host John Cena and Nikki Bella. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Show host John Cena is slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Actress Miranda Cosgrove. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Actor John Stamos reacts after accepting the Favorite Family TV Show award with the rest of the cast of Fuller House. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Benjamin Flores Jr. and Isabella Moner present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Show host John Cena performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Nick Cannon performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Singer Jojo Siwa accepts the award for Favorite Viral Music Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Little Mix performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Show host John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Singer Gwen Stefani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Show host John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Gwen Stefani presents Ellen Degeneres with the Favorite Animated Movie award for Finding Dory and Favorite Voice in an Animated Movie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with their children. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Noah Cyrus arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Retired NBA basketball player Lamar Odom and his children Destiny and Lamar Jr. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Dancer Chloe Lukasiak. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Model Heidi Klum. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
