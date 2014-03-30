Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Mar 30, 2014 | 6:20am BST

Kids Choice Awards

<p>Show host Mark Wahlberg gets "slimed" on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Show host Mark Wahlberg gets "slimed" on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Show host Mark Wahlberg gets "slimed" on stage at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 40
<p>Actor Jim Parsons presents the award for favorite animated movie to "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Jim Parsons presents the award for favorite animated movie to "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actor Jim Parsons presents the award for favorite animated movie to "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 40
<p>Actors Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actors Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 40
<p>Austin Mahone (L) and Cody Simpson get slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Austin Mahone (L) and Cody Simpson get slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Austin Mahone (L) and Cody Simpson get slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
4 / 40
<p>Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Adam Sandler accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
5 / 40
<p>Musician Pharrell Williams and actress Kaley Cuoco get "slimed". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams and actress Kaley Cuoco get "slimed". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Musician Pharrell Williams and actress Kaley Cuoco get "slimed". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 40
<p>Actors Kristen Bell and Chris Evans present the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actors Kristen Bell and Chris Evans present the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actors Kristen Bell and Chris Evans present the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 40
<p>Singer Selena Gomez accepts the favorite singer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Singer Selena Gomez accepts the favorite singer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Singer Selena Gomez accepts the favorite singer award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
8 / 40
<p>Dan Schneider accepts the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Dan Schneider accepts the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Dan Schneider accepts the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
9 / 40
<p>Aloe Blacc performs "Wake Me Up" and "The Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Aloe Blacc performs "Wake Me Up" and "The Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Aloe Blacc performs "Wake Me Up" and "The Man". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 40
<p>The group American Author performs "The Best Day of My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

The group American Author performs "The Best Day of My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

The group American Author performs "The Best Day of My Life". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
11 / 40
<p>Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Will Arnett and Jayma Mays present the award for favorite TV show. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
12 / 40
<p>Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
13 / 40
<p>David Blaine gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

David Blaine gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

David Blaine gets slimed. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
14 / 40
<p>Comedian Kevin Hart accepts the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Comedian Kevin Hart accepts the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Comedian Kevin Hart accepts the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 40
<p>Actress Kristen Bell accepts the award for favorite animated movie for "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Actress Kristen Bell accepts the award for favorite animated movie for "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Kristen Bell accepts the award for favorite animated movie for "Frozen". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
16 / 40
<p>Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Todrick Hall performs "The Other Side". REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
17 / 40
<p>Victoria Justice (C) presents the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Victoria Justice (C) presents the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Victoria Justice (C) presents the lifetime achievement award. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
18 / 40
<p>Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 40
<p>Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite male buttkicker from presenter John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite male buttkicker from presenter John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actor Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite male buttkicker from presenter John Cena. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 40
<p>Actress Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Ariana Grande accepts the award for favorite TV actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 40
<p>Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
22 / 40
<p>Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Lea Michelle and rapper LL Cool J present the favorite funny star award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
23 / 40
<p>Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson with their children arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson with their children arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson with their children arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
24 / 40
<p>Comedian Kevin Hart arrives with his children Heaven (R) and Hendrix. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Comedian Kevin Hart arrives with his children Heaven (R) and Hendrix. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Comedian Kevin Hart arrives with his children Heaven (R) and Hendrix. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
25 / 40
<p>David Hasselhoff arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

David Hasselhoff arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

David Hasselhoff arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
26 / 40
<p>Actress Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Zendaya arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
27 / 40
<p>Actress Lea Michelle poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Lea Michelle poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Lea Michelle poses as she arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 40
<p>Musician Austin Mahone arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Austin Mahone arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Musician Austin Mahone arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
29 / 40
<p>Actress Tia Mowry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Tia Mowry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Tia Mowry arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 40
<p>Actress Victoria Justice arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Victoria Justice arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Victoria Justice arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
31 / 40
<p>Actress Fatima Ptacek arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Fatima Ptacek arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Fatima Ptacek arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
32 / 40
<p>Zoey Deutch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Zoey Deutch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Zoey Deutch arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
33 / 40
<p>Actress Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actress Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actress Bella Thorne arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
34 / 40
<p>Actresses and sisters Laura Marano (L) and Vanessa Marano arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actresses and sisters Laura Marano (L) and Vanessa Marano arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Actresses and sisters Laura Marano (L) and Vanessa Marano arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
35 / 40
<p>Athlete Shaun White arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni</p>

Athlete Shaun White arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Athlete Shaun White arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

Close
36 / 40
<p>The band Emblem3 arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

The band Emblem3 arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

The band Emblem3 arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
37 / 40
<p>Power Rangers Super Megaforce actors. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Power Rangers Super Megaforce actors. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Power Rangers Super Megaforce actors. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
38 / 40
<p>Athlete Shaun White arrives with his cousins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Athlete Shaun White arrives with his cousins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Athlete Shaun White arrives with his cousins. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
39 / 40
<p>Dance Troupe Diversity arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Dance Troupe Diversity arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Sunday, March 30, 2014

Dance Troupe Diversity arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

29 Mar 2014
Most Facebook fans

Most Facebook fans

Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?

27 Mar 2014
Pharrell's hats

Pharrell's hats

Pharrell really loves his signature, over-sized Vivienne Westwood "Buffalo" hat.

21 Mar 2014
Captain America UK premiere

Captain America UK premiere

Cast members attend the London premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

21 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures