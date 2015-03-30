Edition:
Pictures | Mon Mar 30, 2015 | 2:00pm BST

Kids' Choice Awards

(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter are slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Singer Shawn Mendes is slimed as he presents the award for Favorite Cartoon during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Favorite New Artist during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Adam Sandler slimes fellow actor Josh Gad on stage at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Jamie Foxx and Zendaya present the award for Favorite Movie Actress during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actress Angelina Jolie is congratulated by her daughters Zahara (L) and Shiloh after winning the Favorite Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
The cast of "Austin and Ally" accept the award for Favortie Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actor Chris Pratt presents the award for Favorite Villain during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actress Angelina Jolie waves as she accepts the Best Villain Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
The cast of "The Thunderman" ride in a car inside a "slime wash" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Nick Cannon laughs at Shawn Mendes, who was slimed, during the presentation of the award for Favorite Cartoon at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actresses Bethany Mota (L) and Tia Mowry present the award for Favorite Kids TV Show at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actors Chloe Bennett and Grant Gustin present the Favorite New Artist Award at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actress Emma Stone goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Movie Actress for "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
(L to R) Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rico Rodriguez, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter get slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Family TV Show for "Modern Family" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Singer Jennifer Lopez greets fans as she walks on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actress Angelina Jolie sits in the audience during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actor Kevin James and Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting are seen onstage as they present the award for Favorite Male Action Star during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actor Liam Hemsworth goes onstage to accept the award for Favorite Male Action Star for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas gets slimed while accepting the award for Favorite Male Singer during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Actress Angelina Jolie and her daughters Shiloh (Center, L) and Zahara (C) attend the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
5 Seconds of Summer gets slimed after performing "What I Like About You" on stage during the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Rapper Iggy Azalea and singer Jennifer Hudson perform "Trouble" at the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
