Kids Choice Awards
Kristen Stewart accepts the award from Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris for favorite movie actress at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kristen Stewart accepts the award from Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris for favorite movie actress at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Josh Duhamel performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Host Josh Duhamel performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Christina Aguilera (L) and Pitbull perform at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Christina Aguilera (L) and Pitbull perform at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Jessica Alba and Kevin Hart present an award at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Jessica Alba and Kevin Hart present an award at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian signs autographs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian signs autographs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Jaden Smith (L) and Willow Smith attend the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jaden Smith (L) and Willow Smith attend the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Ashley Tisdale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Ke$ha and Louie Sebert arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Singer Ke$ha and Louie Sebert arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actor Nick Cannon arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actor Nick Cannon arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Sandra Bullock and Neil Patrick Harris present an award at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Ke$ha performs at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Pitbull gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Pitbull gets slimed at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Christina Aguilera performs at the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Victoria Justice arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Alyson Stoner arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Alyson Stoner arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Willow Smith attends the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Willow Smith attends the 2013 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actres and singer Bella Thorne attends the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actres and singer Bella Thorne attends the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Actress Selena Gomez arrives at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Rico Rodriguez (L) and Raini Rodriguez attend the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Rico Rodriguez (L) and Raini Rodriguez attend the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Producer Judd Apatow, with daughters Iris (L) and Maude (R) arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Producer Judd Apatow, with daughters Iris (L) and Maude (R) arrive at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Next Slideshows
Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno
NBC plans to move "The Tonight Show" to New York where Jimmy Fallon will succeed Jay Leno as host, the New York Times reported.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes
A look at Lindsay Lohan during her various court appearances and brushes with the law.
GLAAD Media Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.