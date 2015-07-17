Kids' Choice Sports awards
Green slime pours out of from cut out pictures of host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Players from the 2015 Women's Soccer World Cup team (from L to R) Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Christie Rampone, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Hope Solo are honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015...more
Olympic medalist and world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the "Don't Try This At Home" award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Michael Strahan carries Alex Angert, Guinness World Records official, on his shoulder after New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony lost an attempt to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley...more
Former baseball player Derek Jeter gets slimed after receiving the Legend Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony high fives kids as he attempts to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Hope Solo, goalkeeper of United States Womens National Team, walks on stage with the rest of her teammates as the 2015 World Cup winning team is honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles,...more
Host Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson receives King of Swag and Best Cannon awards during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch falls into the pit as he plays tug war with kids during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Stephen Curry, point guard of Golden State Warriors, speaks after receiving Clutch Player Of The Year award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Roee Maor (L) celebrates with host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, after winning $50,000 for kicking the ball from mid court and hitting the crossbar of the goal during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley...more
Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actors Raini Rodriguez (L) and Rico Rodriguez attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Television personality Nick Cannon attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Women's soccer player Christen Press attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Brec Bassinger attends attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Miles Brown attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Recording artist Teyana Taylor attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Snowboarder Amy Purdy attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Mia Matthews attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Recording artist Ciara attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Soccer player Hope Solo attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Romeo Beckham (L-R), Brooklyn Beckham and Cruz Beckham attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actress Daniela Nieves attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
