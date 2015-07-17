Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jul 17, 2015 | 3:20pm BST

Kids' Choice Sports awards

Green slime pours out of from cut out pictures of host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Green slime pours out of from cut out pictures of host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Green slime pours out of from cut out pictures of host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
1 / 25
Players from the 2015 Women's Soccer World Cup team (from L to R) Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Christie Rampone, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Hope Solo are honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Players from the 2015 Women's Soccer World Cup team (from L to R) Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Christie Rampone, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Hope Solo are honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Players from the 2015 Women's Soccer World Cup team (from L to R) Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Christie Rampone, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Hope Solo are honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
2 / 25
Olympic medalist and world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the "Don't Try This At Home" award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Olympic medalist and world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the "Don't Try This At Home" award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Olympic medalist and world champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn accepts the "Don't Try This At Home" award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
3 / 25
Michael Strahan carries Alex Angert, Guinness World Records official, on his shoulder after New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony lost an attempt to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Michael Strahan carries Alex Angert, Guinness World Records official, on his shoulder after New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony lost an attempt to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Michael Strahan carries Alex Angert, Guinness World Records official, on his shoulder after New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony lost an attempt to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 25
Former baseball player Derek Jeter gets slimed after receiving the Legend Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Former baseball player Derek Jeter gets slimed after receiving the Legend Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Former baseball player Derek Jeter gets slimed after receiving the Legend Award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
5 / 25
New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony high fives kids as he attempts to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony high fives kids as he attempts to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
New York Knicks Carmelo Anthony high fives kids as he attempts to break the high five world record during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 25
Hope Solo, goalkeeper of United States Womens National Team, walks on stage with the rest of her teammates as the 2015 World Cup winning team is honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Hope Solo, goalkeeper of United States Womens National Team, walks on stage with the rest of her teammates as the 2015 World Cup winning team is honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Hope Solo, goalkeeper of United States Womens National Team, walks on stage with the rest of her teammates as the 2015 World Cup winning team is honored during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
7 / 25
Host Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson receives King of Swag and Best Cannon awards during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Host Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson receives King of Swag and Best Cannon awards during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Host Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson receives King of Swag and Best Cannon awards during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 25
Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch falls into the pit as he plays tug war with kids during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch falls into the pit as he plays tug war with kids during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch falls into the pit as he plays tug war with kids during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
9 / 25
Stephen Curry, point guard of Golden State Warriors, speaks after receiving Clutch Player Of The Year award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Stephen Curry, point guard of Golden State Warriors, speaks after receiving Clutch Player Of The Year award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Stephen Curry, point guard of Golden State Warriors, speaks after receiving Clutch Player Of The Year award during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
10 / 25
Roee Maor (L) celebrates with host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, after winning $50,000 for kicking the ball from mid court and hitting the crossbar of the goal during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Roee Maor (L) celebrates with host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, after winning $50,000 for kicking the ball from mid court and hitting the crossbar of the goal during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley...more

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Roee Maor (L) celebrates with host, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, after winning $50,000 for kicking the ball from mid court and hitting the crossbar of the goal during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
11 / 25
Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Little League Baseball pitcher Mo'ne Davis attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
12 / 25
Actors Raini Rodriguez (L) and Rico Rodriguez attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actors Raini Rodriguez (L) and Rico Rodriguez attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actors Raini Rodriguez (L) and Rico Rodriguez attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
13 / 25
Television personality Nick Cannon attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Television personality Nick Cannon attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Television personality Nick Cannon attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
14 / 25
Women's soccer player Christen Press attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Women's soccer player Christen Press attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Women's soccer player Christen Press attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
15 / 25
Actress Brec Bassinger attends attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Brec Bassinger attends attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actress Brec Bassinger attends attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
16 / 25
Actor Miles Brown attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actor Miles Brown attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actor Miles Brown attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
17 / 25
Recording artist Teyana Taylor attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Recording artist Teyana Taylor attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Recording artist Teyana Taylor attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
18 / 25
Snowboarder Amy Purdy attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Snowboarder Amy Purdy attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Snowboarder Amy Purdy attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
19 / 25
Actress Mia Matthews attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Mia Matthews attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actress Mia Matthews attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
20 / 25
Recording artist Ciara attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Recording artist Ciara attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Recording artist Ciara attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
21 / 25
Soccer player Hope Solo attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Soccer player Hope Solo attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Soccer player Hope Solo attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
22 / 25
Romeo Beckham (L-R), Brooklyn Beckham and Cruz Beckham attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Romeo Beckham (L-R), Brooklyn Beckham and Cruz Beckham attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Romeo Beckham (L-R), Brooklyn Beckham and Cruz Beckham attend Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
23 / 25
Actress Daniela Nieves attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actress Daniela Nieves attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Actress Daniela Nieves attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
24 / 25
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attends Nickelodeon's "Kid's Choice Sports 2015" in Los Angeles July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2015 ESPY Awards.

16 Jul 2015
Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

Rolling Stones Zip Code tour

The Rolling Stones perform their final concert in the U.S. on their "Zip Code" tour in New York state.

15 Jul 2015
Bankrupt celebrities

Bankrupt celebrities

50 Cent is just the latest of the famous to declare bankruptcy.

14 Jul 2015
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

14 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

Man arrested at Whitehall

Man arrested at Whitehall

Police arrest a man close to Prime Minister Theresa May's official Downing Street residence.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures