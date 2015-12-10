Kids code with Tim Cook
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in Manhattan, New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez (R) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children attend an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook poses for a portrait during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Third-grader Osiel Dominguez attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks during a event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
Oh Christmas tree
The smell of 36,000 evergreen trees wafts through Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in rural Virginia.
Boeing's 737 MAX
The first 737 MAX represents the biggest upgrade of the company's top-selling jet in 19 years.
Teaching the beautiful game in China
Inside the massive Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.