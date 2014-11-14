Kiev's young cadets
New young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
About 100 new cadets took part in the oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A young military cadet releases a pigeon after an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on young military cadets as they take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
