Fri Nov 14, 2014

Kiev's young cadets

New young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
About 100 new cadets took part in the oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A young military cadet takes part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A young military cadet releases a pigeon after an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Ukrainian Orthodox priest sprinkles holy water on young military cadets as they take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Young military cadets take part in an oath-taking ceremony at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
