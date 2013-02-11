Edition:
Killing Bin Laden

<p>President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza</p>

<p>An aerial view shows the compound that Osama bin Laden was killed in, in Abbottabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Department of Defense</p>

<p>A hand-written memo by then CIA Director Leon Panetta in which President Obama authorized the Navy SEAL operation that resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/Handout</p>

<p>Presidentn Obama listens during one in a series of meetings discussing the mission against Osama bin Laden, in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza</p>

<p>The compound, within which al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, is seen in flames after it was attacked in Abbottabad, in this still image taken from video footage from a mobile phone, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>People cheer outside the White House as President Obama delivers remarks to the nation on the death of Osama bin Laden, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Two men react to the death of Osama bin Laden at the construction site of the former World Trade Center towers in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>People react to the death of Osama bin Laden in Times Square in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>U.S. service members deployed at Kandahar Airfield watch a television broadcast of President Obama announcing the death of Osama Bin Laden. REUTERS/Staff Sgt. Stephen D. Schester-USAF</p>

<p>People read newspapers with cover stories of Osama bin Laden, in Riyadh, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Mashhor</p>

<p>Newspaper headlines and clippings posted on a wall inside a staff office at the White House, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A video frame grab, obtained from ABC News, shows the interior in the mansion where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News</p>

<p>A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News</p>

<p>A frame grab obtained from ABC News shows the interior bedroom in the building where Osama Bin Laden was killed. REUTERS/ABC News</p>

<p>Part of a damaged helicopter lying near the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A boy collects debris remaining following the firefight, as journalists surround the compound where Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

<p>Newspaper front pages left by visitors at a temporary memorial on a hillside above the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Lovering</p>

<p>A screen grab of the FBI's Most Wanted website taken May 2, 2011. REUTERS/FBI</p>

<p>President Barack Obama greets troops at Fort Campbell in Kentucky May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A badge on a man's t-shirt outside the World Trade Center site, May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A supporter of the Pakistani religious party Jamiat-e-ulema-e-Islam holds an image of Osama bin Laden during an anti-U.S. rally on the outskirts of Quetta, May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

<p>Osama Bin Laden and a man identified as Muhammad Atef in an undated image released by the United States Attorney's office in New York in 1998. REUTERS/HO/ U.S. PM/RC/CLH</p>

<p>Osama bin Laden aims a weapon at an undisclosed location on an undated video obtained by Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai al-Aam in June 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Osama bin Laden is shown watching himself on television in a video found in bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Pentagon</p>

<p>The cover of a special edition of TIME magazine devoted to the death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/TIME Magazine</p>

<p>Children are seen through the window of a house under construction as they play cricket on the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

<p>A boy rests next to another boy standing at the demolished site of a compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

