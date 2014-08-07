"Killing Fields" verdict
Soum Rithy (C), who lost his father and three siblings during the Khmer Rouge regime, breaks out in tears and hugs another survivor after the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan and former Khmer Rouge...more
Sok Teng, 73, waits with other survivors and relatives of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime to enter the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Buddhist monks arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Skulls are placed behind glass at a memorial stupa made with the bones of more than 8,000 victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site located on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Torture instruments used by Khmer Rouge are displayed at Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A visitor looks at pictures of victims of Khmer Rouge regime at the former notorious Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers and survivors of Khmer Rouge regime arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman holds a karma, a traditional Khmer scarf, as villagers and survivors of Khmer Rouge regime arrive to the courts to attend the delivery of verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Villagers and survivors of the Khmer Rouge regime arrive at the courts to attend the delivery of the verdict on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former Khmer Rouge leader ''Brother Number Two'' Nuon Chea appears on a television screen as members of public follow the reading of his verdict at the courts on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Tourists are seen behind a portrait of former Khmer Rouge leader "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea, as they read about him at the former notorious Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Former Khmer Rouge President Khieu Samphan is seen on a television screen at the courts on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Members of the public watch screens as the verdict is delivered on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soum Rithy, who lost his father and three siblings during Khmer Rouge regime, is escorted as he cries after the verdict on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tourist takes pictures at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A photograph hangs on the wall in a room once used as a torture chamber at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People attend the trial on the outskirts Phnom Penh August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Colorful bracelets are left on the fence around one of mass graves at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site where thousands of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime were killed, on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tourist pauses on the bench at Choeung Ek, a "Killing Fields" site where thousands of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime were killed on the outskirts of Phnom Penh August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Messages are left by visitors at the former notorious Khmer Rouge Tuol Sleng prison that is now the Genocide Museum, in Phnom Penh August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Lebanon battles militants
Lebanese forces battle the biggest incursion by Islamist militants into Lebanon since Syria's civil war began.
Ukraine on edge
Tension in Ukraine as Russia masses 20,000 combat-ready troops on the border.
Beneath the rubble
Ten-year-old Mahmoud al-Ghol recovers in hospital after surviving an air strike in the Gaza Strip.
Clash over Euromaidan camp
Protesters still camped in Kiev's Independence Square clash with city workers who try to clear away their tents.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.