Kim and Kanye in Paris
A bodyguard escorts Kim Kardashian on the street as she visits fashion shops in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A fan takes pictures as Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian arrives for lunch at a restaurant in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney visit fashion shops in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kanye West arrives at a fashion designer shop in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian leaves a fitness club in Paris May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian holds her baby North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a fashion designer workshop in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian leaves a fitness club in Paris May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kim Kardashian holds her daughter North in her arms as she shops in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kanye West boards his car in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kris Jenner, the mother of Kim Kardashian, leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner leave an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Khloe Kardashian walks past photographers in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mary Jo Shannon (L), grandmother of Kim Kardashian, arrives at an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kylie Jenner leaves an apartment building in Paris May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
