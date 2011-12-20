Edition:
United Kingdom

Kim Jong-il lies in state

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lies in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency December 20, 2011. North Korea was in seclusion on Tuesday, a day after it announced the death of its leader Kim Jong-il, as concern mounted over what would happen next in the deeply secretive nation that is trying to build a nuclear arsenal. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un bows as he pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lies in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage of still images aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un (C) pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il (R) who is lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

North Korea high level officials (L to R) Kim Phyong Hae, Thae Jong Su, Ju Kyu Chang and Kim Rak Hui mourn as they pay their last respects to former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage of still images aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

People react as they view the body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage of still images aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lies in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage of still images aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

North Korea high level officials and ministers pay their respects to former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage of still images aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un (front, 2nd L) bows as he pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lies in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

New North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un (front) pays his respects to his father and former leader Kim Jong-il, lying in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Military guards of honour of the Korean People's Army and the Worker-Peasant Red Guards stand at attention as former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lies in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage of still images aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

Medals belonging to former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il are displayed as he lies in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage of still images aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Tuesday, December 20, 2011

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il lies in state at the Kumsusan Memorial Palace in Pyongyang in this still picture taken from video footage of still images aired by KRT (Korean Central TV of the North) December 20, 2011. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

