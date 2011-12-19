Edition:
Kim Jong-il: 1942-2011

Monday, December 19, 2011

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves upon his visit to the Songjin Steel Complex in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on April 25, 2011. KCNA did not state expressly the date when the picture was taken. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves upon his visit to the Songjin Steel Complex in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on April 25, 2011. KCNA did not state expressly the date when the picture was taken. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front L) and his son Kim Jong-un (R) talk as they visit Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (front L) and his son Kim Jong-un (R) talk as they visit Mokran Video Company in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency September 11, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA/Files

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (3rd L) and his son Kim Jong-un (2nd R) visit the 966 army unit of North Korea to observe its firepower drill in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang December 14, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (3rd L) and his son Kim Jong-un (2nd R) visit the 966 army unit of North Korea to observe its firepower drill in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang December 14, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves from his car after meeting Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev at the "Sosnovyi Bor" military garrison in Siberia's Buryatia region August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves from his car after meeting Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev at the "Sosnovyi Bor" military garrison in Siberia's Buryatia region August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) waves during his visit to the Heechon power plant at the undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on January 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) waves during his visit to the Heechon power plant at the undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on January 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the Amnokgang Tyre Factory in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang April 7, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the Amnokgang Tyre Factory in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency in Pyongyang April 7, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) looks at his youngest son Kim Jong-un as they watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A picture shows a painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong il (R) and his father Kim Il Sung in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A picture shows a painting featuring North Korean leader Kim Jong il (R) and his father Kim Il Sung in the Kimilsungia-Kimjongilia exhibition hall in an event to commemorate the 65th anniversary of founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

The central general meeting, celebrating the 18th anniversary of the election of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, is held at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang April 8, 2011, in this picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

The central general meeting, celebrating the 18th anniversary of the election of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il as chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, is held at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang April 8, 2011, in this picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) looks at gifts from China's Public Security Minister Meng Jianzhu (4th L) as Kim Jong-un (R), youngest son of Kim Jong-il, looks on in Pyongyang in this picture released by North Korea's official KCNA news agency February 15, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) looks at gifts from China's Public Security Minister Meng Jianzhu (4th L) as Kim Jong-un (R), youngest son of Kim Jong-il, looks on in Pyongyang in this picture released by North Korea's official KCNA news agency February 15, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits the newly built State Theatre with other officials in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency October 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits the newly built State Theatre with other officials in Pyongyang in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency October 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a newly built home at Liberation Mountain in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 26, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a newly built home at Liberation Mountain in this undated picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 26, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (4th L) and his youngest son Kim Jong-un (3rd R) visit the construction site of Huichon Power Station in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (4th L) and his youngest son Kim Jong-un (3rd R) visit the construction site of Huichon Power Station in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang November 4, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il claps during a mass rally in Hamhung Square to celebrate the completion of the February 8 Vinalon Complex in Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province March 6, 2010 in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency on March 7, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il claps during a mass rally in Hamhung Square to celebrate the completion of the February 8 Vinalon Complex in Hamhung in South Hamgyong Province March 6, 2010 in this picture released by the North's KCNA news agency on March 7, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il smiles during a visit to Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev/Files

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il smiles during a visit to Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/Viktor Korotayev/Files

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves during his visit to a construction site of the Heechon Power Plant at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA April 18, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il waves during his visit to a construction site of the Heechon Power Plant at an undisclosed place in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA April 18, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the 593 Military Unit's Commander School at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 21, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits the 593 Military Unit's Commander School at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 21, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits a chicken factory in North Pyongan province in North Korea, in this undated picture released on November 1, 2009 by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) visits a chicken factory in North Pyongan province in North Korea, in this undated picture released on November 1, 2009 by North Korea's official news agency KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il shows his ballot during the 12th Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, April 9, 2009 in this frame grab taken from footage released by KRT. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il shows his ballot during the 12th Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, April 9, 2009 in this frame grab taken from footage released by KRT. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

North Korean President Kim Jong-il looks from a limousine window as he leaves Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE

North Korean President Kim Jong-il looks from a limousine window as he leaves Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok in this August 23, 2002 file photo. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS SERVICE

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il (R) and South Korea's President Roh Moo-hyun pose after they exchanged the joint statement in Pyongyang October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Korea Pool

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-il (R) and South Korea's President Roh Moo-hyun pose after they exchanged the joint statement in Pyongyang October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Korea Pool

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-il (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright look at each other as they meet at the Pae Kha Hawon Guest House in Pyongyang October 23, 2000. REUTERS/Handout

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-il (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright look at each other as they meet at the Pae Kha Hawon Guest House in Pyongyang October 23, 2000. REUTERS/Handout

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) inspects a farm of the Korean People's Army Unit 534 in an undisclosed location in North Korea in mid-August in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C) inspects a farm of the Korean People's Army Unit 534 in an undisclosed location in North Korea in mid-August in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il inspects a Korean People's Army unit in an undisclosed mountainous area in North Korea in mid-August, seen in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service

North Korean leader Kim Jong-il inspects a Korean People's Army unit in an undisclosed mountainous area in North Korea in mid-August, seen in this photo released in Tokyo August 30, 2004. REUTERS/Korea News Service

A picture of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung (C), his first wife Kim Jong-suk (R) and his son Kim Jong-il, is displayed at the Unification Hall at the West Seoul Life Science High School in Seoul July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Handout

A picture of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung (C), his first wife Kim Jong-suk (R) and his son Kim Jong-il, is displayed at the Unification Hall at the West Seoul Life Science High School in Seoul July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Handout

