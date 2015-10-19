Kim Jong-Un, ladies man
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during his inspection of Unit 1016 of KPA (Korean People's Army) Air and Anti-Air Force honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for pictures with female pilots as he provides field guidance to the flight drill of female pilots of pursuit planes of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets a woman during a photo session with delegates for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) is welcomed during a visit to Pyongyang Biological Technology Research Institute under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 6, 2015....more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (front R) visits the Yuphyong Revolutionary Site, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 8, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a flight drill of the KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 2620, honored with the Title of O Jung Hup-led 7th Regiment, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 7,...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands during a visit where he provided field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) smiles as he gives field guidance at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un walks with the women's national soccer team, who won the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) East Asian Cup championship last week in Seoul, South Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses during a photo session with participants in the Second Meeting of KPA Exemplary Servicemen's Families in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 9,...more
