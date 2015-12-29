Edition:
Kim Jong Un style

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets North Korea's female soccer team as they arrive at Pyongyang International Airport on Monday after winning the 2015 EAFF East Asian Cup, in this photo released August 10, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Kim Jong Un views the dawn from the summit of Mt Paektu April 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Kim Jong Un attends the 3rd Meeting of Activists in Fisheries under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released December 29, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Kim Jong Un visits Farm No. 1116, under KPA (Korean People's Army) Unit 810, in this photo released June 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2015
Kim Jong Un has a photo session with participants in the second meeting of KPA logistic personnel in this photo released December 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
Kim Jong Un guides artillery fire and landing exercises in this photo released February 21, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, February 21, 2015
Kim Jong Un visits the October 8 Factory in this photo released August 31, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, August 31, 2014
Kim Jong Un looks at documents during a visit to a construction site of a resort for scientists in this photo released May 29, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
Kim Jong Un visits the January 18 General Machinery Plant in this photo released December 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Taedonggang Combined Fruit Farm in this photo released August 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Jongsong Pharmaceutical General Factory, in this photo released November 8, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Kim Jong Un addresses commanding officers of the combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this photo released April 2, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 02, 2014
Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this photo released March 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, March 24, 2014
Kim Jong Un gives�field guidance to the August 25 Fisheries Station under KPA 313 Unit, in this photo released December 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2013
Kim Jong Un visits the KPA Unit 169 in this picture released January 19, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2012
Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the children's hospital and dental hospital under construction in this photo released July 17, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2013
Kim Jong Un inspects an armored vehicle in this still image taken from video at an unknown location released January 8, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2012
Kim Jong Un smiles as he watches a firing contest of anti-aircraft artillery personnel in this photo released June 18, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Kim Jong Un smiles while sitting during a visit to inspect the Pyongyang Children's Foodstuff Factory, in this photo released November 14, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
