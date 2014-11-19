Edition:
Wed Nov 19, 2014 | 8:35pm GMT

Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visits a Korean People's Army fishery station in this undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.
Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
A view of workers on the production line during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jung Un to the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Combined Foodstuff-processing Factory under KPA Unit 534 in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.
Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 of the Korean People's Army in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.
Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a biscuit as he provides field guidance at Foodstuff Factory No. 354 in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
A worker operates a machine on an assembly line for the bottling and labelling of soybean oil at the Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Korean People's Army's February 20 Factory, which produces foodstuff, in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.
Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2013
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un looks at bottles of alcohol as he visits the Changsong Foodstuff Factory, in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jung Un visits the newly commissioned Kalma Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".
Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo. The yellow bottles are marked "Chicken-flavoured soy sauce".
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits Pyongyang Essential Foodstuff Factory in an undated photo.
Garbage pickers of India

Garbage pickers of India

