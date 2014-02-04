Kim Jong Un visits orphanage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits an orphanage in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 4, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Inside Facebook
A behind the scenes look at Facebook.
The outskirts of Islamabad
Living life on the outskirts of Islamabad.
Facebook turns 10
It's been a decade since Mark Zuckerberg and his roommates launched the social network at Harvard.
Madrid's food banks
Last year, 2013, activists and families founded a food bank in Tetuan, a working-class neighborhood of Madrid. It does not simply hand out donations; instead,...
MORE IN PICTURES
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.