Kim Jong Un visits orphanage
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. Photo released April 22, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Ultimate warriors
Thirty-eight elite anti-terror teams from 18 countries are participating in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition to test their military skills.
Salvador prison gang transfer
El Salvador transfers 1,177 inmates to curb gang violence activity in its prisons.
Unusual pets
Some unconventional choices for animal companions.
Journey of Solar Impulse
The first attempt to fly around the world without using fossil fuel.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.