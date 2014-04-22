Edition:
Kim Jong Un's top guns

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency April 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is surrounded by some female participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army during a photo-taking session in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honored with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs with General Ri Pyong-chol at a photo session with the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses for a picture with senior military staff and other participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with participants during the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs while presiding over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>The first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in this general view taken in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures while presiding over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a performance by the Moranbong Band for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>The Moranbong Band gives a performance for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on April 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps with General Ri Pyong-chol at the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 15, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju interact with attendees during a performance by the Moranbong Band for the participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang April 16, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

