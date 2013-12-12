Kim Jong Un's uncle
North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek gestures next to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they attend a commemoration event at the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek gestures next to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they attend a commemoration event at the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters in Pyongyang July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song Thaek, during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song Thaek, during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A couple walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A couple walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes to the members of the honor guard as he and his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek, attend a commemoration event in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un salutes to the members of the honor guard as he and his uncle, North Korean politician Jang Song-thaek, attend a commemoration event in Pyongyang, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sporting Bullet Factory in an undated picture released by the North's KCNA news agency, February 23, 2012. Kim Jong-un's uncle Jang Song-thaek is seen behind Kim. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the Sporting Bullet Factory in an undated picture released by the North's KCNA news agency, February 23, 2012. Kim Jong-un's uncle Jang Song-thaek is seen behind Kim. REUTERS/KCNA
Jang song-thaek exits a car as he arrives at the Ziguangge building of Zhongnanhai, the central government compound, in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Jang song-thaek exits a car as he arrives at the Ziguangge building of Zhongnanhai, the central government compound, in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
China's President Hu Jintao shakes hands with Jang song-thaek in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
China's President Hu Jintao shakes hands with Jang song-thaek in Beijing, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman walks past a television showing a report on Jang Song Thaek at a railway station in Seoul, December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a military unit in an undated picture released by the North's KCNA on December 28, 2011. Kim's brother-in-law Jang Song-thaek is seen in the background. REUTERS/KCNA
The late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visits a military unit in an undated picture released by the North's KCNA on December 28, 2011. Kim's brother-in-law Jang Song-thaek is seen in the background. REUTERS/KCNA
An undated picture shows Jang Song-thaek, the new Vice Chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA
An undated picture shows Jang Song-thaek, the new Vice Chairman of North Korea's National Defence Commission, released by North Korea's official news agency KCNA on June 9, 2010. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Mandela lies in state
Thousands line up to say goodbye to Nelson Mandela, whose body is lying in state in Pretoria.
Religious violence in CAR
Religious leaders seek reconciliation between Muslims and Christians during violence that has killed hundreds of people and drawn in French troops seeking to...
India's gay community
A look at India's gay community, in the wake of the Indian Supreme Court's reinstatement of a ban on gay sex, following a four-year period of decriminalization.
Uruguay legalizes marijuana
Uruguay becomes the world's first country to legalize the growing, sale and smoking of marijuana.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor
Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.
Shooting outside UK parliament
Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.
World Water Day
A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.