Kim Kardashian in Armenia
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe walk out of the Mother Armenia monument while sightseeing in Yerevan, Armenia, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kim Kardashian waves to the public while walking in Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kanye West carries his daughter North shortly upon their arrival together with Kim Kardashian in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Samvel Berkibekyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian poses for a picture with local residents, with her sister Khloe standing nearby, while sightseeing in central Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kim Kardashian walks shortly after her arrival in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Kim Kardashian gestures on her way to a hotel shortly after arriving in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
