Kim Kardashian in Armenia

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan April 10, 2015. Kim Kardashian, visiting her ancestors' homeland of Armenia, placed flowers on Friday at a memorial to the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman soldiers. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

