Kim Kardashian in Armenia
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan April 10, 2015. Kim Kardashian, visiting her ancestors' homeland of Armenia, placed flowers on Friday at a...more
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe pose for a picture as they attend meetings at the government building in Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian, together with Kanye West and their daughter North, visits the Geghard monastery in the Armenian province of Kotayk April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe walk out of the Mother Armenia monument while sightseeing in Yerevan, Armenia, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kim Kardashian waves to the public while walking in Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kanye West carries his daughter North shortly upon their arrival together with Kim Kardashian in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Samvel Berkibekyan/PAN Photo
Kim Kardashian poses for a picture with local residents, with her sister Khloe standing nearby, while sightseeing in central Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE
Kim Kardashian walks shortly after her arrival in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
Kim Kardashian gestures on her way to a hotel shortly after arriving in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo
