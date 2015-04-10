Edition:
Pictures | Sat Apr 11, 2015 | 12:40am BST

Kim Kardashian in Armenia

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan April 10, 2015. Kim Kardashian, visiting her ancestors' homeland of Armenia, placed flowers on Friday at a memorial to the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman soldiers. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe attend a flower laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe pose for a picture as they attend meetings at the government building in Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Kim Kardashian, together with Kanye West and their daughter North, visits the Geghard monastery in the Armenian province of Kotayk April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe walk out of the Mother Armenia monument while sightseeing in Yerevan, Armenia, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Kim Kardashian waves to the public while walking in Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Kanye West carries his daughter North shortly upon their arrival together with Kim Kardashian in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Samvel Berkibekyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Kim Kardashian poses for a picture with local residents, with her sister Khloe standing nearby, while sightseeing in central Yerevan, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/PHOTOLURE

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Kim Kardashian walks shortly after her arrival in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Kim Kardashian gestures on her way to a hotel shortly after arriving in Yerevan, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Pictures