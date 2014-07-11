Edition:
King James returns

Lebron James will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he announced in Sports Illustrated on Friday. REUTERS/Nir Elias

San Antonio Spurs fans taunt LeBron James during Game 2 of their NBA Finals series in San Antonio, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone

LeBron James holds the Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell MVP trophy after the Heat defeated the Spurs to win Game 7 of the NBA Finals in 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

LeBron James stands before Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs in Miami in 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LeBron James reacts after dunking against the Bucks during the 2013 playioffs. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

LeBron James reacts after making a basket to give the Heat the lead late in the second half against the Celtics in Boston, March 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A fan holds a poster as the Heat played against the 76ers in Philadelphia, March 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

LeBron James dunks against his former team the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, February 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Dwayne Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James laugh together on the bench late in the fourth period against the Charlotte Bobcats in Miami, January 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Miami Heat's LeBron James poses for a portrait during Media Day in Miami, September 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh hold keys to the city presented to them at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

'The Big Three' greet guests at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

LeBron James greets fans at a Miami Heat welcoming event at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, July 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

LeBron James during the fourth quarter of the 2010 NBA All-Star Game in Dallas, February 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

LeBron James eyes up the defense of the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

LeBron James sits back on defense as he waits for the New Orleans Hornets to advance the ball in New Orleans, March 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

LeBron James dunks during Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Chicago Bulls in Cleveland, April 2010. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

LeBron James embraces a student from a school for children of migrant workers during a promotional event in Beijing, August 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

LeBron James grins after he scored a long basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

LeBron James dunks in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, January 2008. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

LeBron James shakes hands with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez during a game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, November 2009. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

LeBron James tosses powder in the air before the start of Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, April 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

LeBron James of the U.S. men's Olympic team greets fans during a team promotional event at Rockefelller Center in New York, June 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James is guarded during play against the Chicago Bulls Thabo Sefolosha in Cleveland, April 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

LeBron James displays hisChosen 1 tattoo as he is interviewed after the U.S. men's basketball team training ahead of the Beijing Olympics, June 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

