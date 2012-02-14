Edition:
King of the Hammers run

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl and tip over in the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl and tip over in the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A portion of the crowd watch off road racers rock crawl at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A portion of the crowd watch off road racers rock crawl at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. A hundred and thirty six racers tried to complete the 156 mile off road and rock crawl course within a 14-hour time limit; 49 racers finished. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. A hundred and thirty six racers tried to complete the 156 mile off road and rock crawl course within a 14-hour time limit; 49 racers finished. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racer Alan Woodson from Carlottesville, Virginia gets some air at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racer Alan Woodson from Carlottesville, Virginia gets some air at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A portion of the crowd stand on a hill to watch off road racers rock crawl at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A portion of the crowd stand on a hill to watch off road racers rock crawl at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racer Scott Morris from Sunman, Indiana stands on his crawler after it broke down in the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racer Scott Morris from Sunman, Indiana stands on his crawler after it broke down in the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Fans watch the racing on a big screen at the base camp for the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Fans watch the racing on a big screen at the base camp for the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racer Scott Morris from Sunman, Indiana tries to get through the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course with a flat tire at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racer Scott Morris from Sunman, Indiana tries to get through the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course with a flat tire at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers line up before the start of the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers line up before the start of the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Spectators watch as off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Spectators watch as off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Recovery crew members work to free a stuck vehicle after the drivers attempt to scale the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Recovery crew members work to free a stuck vehicle after the drivers attempt to scale the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road enthusiasts light the hills above the base of the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road enthusiasts light the hills above the base of the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Thick dust covers a car parked at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Thick dust covers a car parked at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Erik Miller from Cumberland, Maryland celebrates his win with his family during the 6th annual King of the Hammers run, crossing the finish line in 6:03:51, in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Erik Miller from Cumberland, Maryland celebrates his win with his family during the 6th annual King of the Hammers run, crossing the finish line in 6:03:51, in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers collide as they rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Off road racers collide as they rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Fireworks explode at the base camp of the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Fireworks explode at the base camp of the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A photographer takes pictures as off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

A photographer takes pictures as off road racers rock crawl up the Chocolate Thunder Ridge section of the course at the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Thick dust hangs in the air at the base camp of the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Thick dust hangs in the air at the base camp of the 6th annual King of the Hammers run in Johnson Valley, California February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

