King Richard reburied

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ties a prayer ribbon to a fence before the reinterment service March 26, 2015. "The reinterment of King Richard III is an event of great national and international significance," Queen Elizabeth said in a message. "The discovery of his remains in Leicester has been described as one of the most significant archaeological finds in this country's history." REUTERS/Darren Staples

