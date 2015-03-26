King Richard reburied
A crown sits on the coffin of King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral, central England March 23, 2015. Richard III, the last English king to die in battle whose remains were found under a car park three years ago, was reburied on Thursday in a...more
Four year old Torin Weston from Leicester is dressed as Richard III as he stands with his grandmother, Susan Tomlinson as they wait outside Leicester Cathedral March 26, 2015. Depicted by Shakespeare as a sadistic, crafty hunchback, Richard was...more
Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. Following the battle, his naked body was thrown on the back of a horse, taken to nearby Leicester and buried in a humble...more
Members of the public hold white roses as they gather outside Leicester Cathedral March 26, 2015. At a sombre ceremony on Thursday, he was reburied with the honour his modern-day supporters say his conqueror in battle Henry Tudor, later Henry VII,...more
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch speaks with a school girl after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Cumberbatch, who himself has been identified as a second cousin, 16 times removed of the dead king, read a poem by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy...more
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ties a prayer ribbon to a fence before the reinterment service March 26, 2015. "The reinterment of King Richard III is an event of great national and international significance," Queen Elizabeth said in a...more
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex speaks with a school girl after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Among the other guests were the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and minor royals including the queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester,...more
Women in fancy dress leave after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Despite reigning just 777 days, he still fascinates not just historians but ordinary people across the world, some of whom made the trip to Britain to witness the ceremony....more
The death of Richard, the last Plantagenet king, marked the end of the Wars of the Roses between the rival Houses of York and Lancaster. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Richard, the self-styled King of England and France and Lord of Ireland, was just 32. His conqueror in battle Henry Tudor, later Henry VII, paid just 10 pounds for a memorial to his slain foe. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Local legend even had it that his body was dug up and thrown in a nearby river, with his casket used as a horse trough. REUTERS/Darren Staples
But after years of research by screenwriter Philippa Langley, his remains were finally found in 2012 beneath a municipal car park. REUTERS/Darren Staples
King Richard III's coffin is carried into Leicester Cathedral March 22, 2015. On Sunday, some 35,000 people lined the streets of Leicester when his coffin, made by a descendant whose DNA helped identify the body, was brought on a horse-drawn hearse...more
Richard's villainous reputation stems partly from Shakespeare's depiction of him as a deformed tyrant responsible for one of the most notorious crimes in English history -- the murder of his young nephews, "the Princes in the Tower". REUTERS/Darren...more
Phil Stone, chairman of the Richard III society which campaigns to rebut what it believes are Tudor propaganda lies, said the king would now get the dignified send-off he deserved. "It's the culmination of what we have been working for," he told...more
Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III at Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Flowers are left at the base of the King Richard III statue in the gardens of Leicester cathedral, in Leicester, central England March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Michael Ibsen (L), a direct descendant of Richard III, places a rose on the king's coffin during a ceremony at the University of Leicester, central England, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Archaeologist Mathew Morris stands in the trench where he found skeleton remains during an archaeological dig to find the remains of King Richard III in Leicester, central England September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
