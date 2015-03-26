Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Mar 26, 2015 | 9:28pm GMT

King Richard reburied

A crown sits on the coffin of King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral, central England March 23, 2015. Richard III, the last English king to die in battle whose remains were found under a car park three years ago, was reburied on Thursday in a ceremony the current queen said was of "great international significance". REUTERS/Darren Staples

A crown sits on the coffin of King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral, central England March 23, 2015. Richard III, the last English king to die in battle whose remains were found under a car park three years ago, was reburied on Thursday in a...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A crown sits on the coffin of King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral, central England March 23, 2015. Richard III, the last English king to die in battle whose remains were found under a car park three years ago, was reburied on Thursday in a ceremony the current queen said was of "great international significance". REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
1 / 20
Four year old Torin Weston from Leicester is dressed as Richard III as he stands with his grandmother, Susan Tomlinson as they wait outside Leicester Cathedral March 26, 2015. Depicted by Shakespeare as a sadistic, crafty hunchback, Richard was re-interred at Leicester Cathedral in central England some 530 years after he was slain at the Battle of Bosworth Field on Aug. 22, 1485. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Four year old Torin Weston from Leicester is dressed as Richard III as he stands with his grandmother, Susan Tomlinson as they wait outside Leicester Cathedral March 26, 2015. Depicted by Shakespeare as a sadistic, crafty hunchback, Richard was...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Four year old Torin Weston from Leicester is dressed as Richard III as he stands with his grandmother, Susan Tomlinson as they wait outside Leicester Cathedral March 26, 2015. Depicted by Shakespeare as a sadistic, crafty hunchback, Richard was re-interred at Leicester Cathedral in central England some 530 years after he was slain at the Battle of Bosworth Field on Aug. 22, 1485. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
2 / 20
Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. Following the battle, his naked body was thrown on the back of a horse, taken to nearby Leicester and buried in a humble grave. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. Following the battle, his naked body was thrown on the back of a horse, taken to nearby Leicester and buried in a humble...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III in Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. Following the battle, his naked body was thrown on the back of a horse, taken to nearby Leicester and buried in a humble grave. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 20
Members of the public hold white roses as they gather outside Leicester Cathedral March 26, 2015. At a sombre ceremony on Thursday, he was reburied with the honour his modern-day supporters say his conqueror in battle Henry Tudor, later Henry VII, denied him. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Members of the public hold white roses as they gather outside Leicester Cathedral March 26, 2015. At a sombre ceremony on Thursday, he was reburied with the honour his modern-day supporters say his conqueror in battle Henry Tudor, later Henry VII,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Members of the public hold white roses as they gather outside Leicester Cathedral March 26, 2015. At a sombre ceremony on Thursday, he was reburied with the honour his modern-day supporters say his conqueror in battle Henry Tudor, later Henry VII, denied him. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
4 / 20
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch speaks with a school girl after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Cumberbatch, who himself has been identified as a second cousin, 16 times removed of the dead king, read a poem by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy entitled "Richard". REUTERS/Darren Staples

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch speaks with a school girl after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Cumberbatch, who himself has been identified as a second cousin, 16 times removed of the dead king, read a poem by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch speaks with a school girl after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Cumberbatch, who himself has been identified as a second cousin, 16 times removed of the dead king, read a poem by Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy entitled "Richard". REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 20
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ties a prayer ribbon to a fence before the reinterment service March 26, 2015. "The reinterment of King Richard III is an event of great national and international significance," Queen Elizabeth said in a message. "The discovery of his remains in Leicester has been described as one of the most significant archaeological finds in this country's history." REUTERS/Darren Staples

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ties a prayer ribbon to a fence before the reinterment service March 26, 2015. "The reinterment of King Richard III is an event of great national and international significance," Queen Elizabeth said in a...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby ties a prayer ribbon to a fence before the reinterment service March 26, 2015. "The reinterment of King Richard III is an event of great national and international significance," Queen Elizabeth said in a message. "The discovery of his remains in Leicester has been described as one of the most significant archaeological finds in this country's history." REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 20
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex speaks with a school girl after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Among the other guests were the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and minor royals including the queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, who laid Richard's personal prayer book by his coffin. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex speaks with a school girl after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Among the other guests were the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and minor royals including the queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex speaks with a school girl after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Among the other guests were the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and minor royals including the queen's cousin, the Duke of Gloucester, who laid Richard's personal prayer book by his coffin. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 20
Women in fancy dress leave after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Despite reigning just 777 days, he still fascinates not just historians but ordinary people across the world, some of whom made the trip to Britain to witness the ceremony. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women in fancy dress leave after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Despite reigning just 777 days, he still fascinates not just historians but ordinary people across the world, some of whom made the trip to Britain to witness the ceremony....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Women in fancy dress leave after the reinterment service March 26, 2015. Despite reigning just 777 days, he still fascinates not just historians but ordinary people across the world, some of whom made the trip to Britain to witness the ceremony. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 20
The death of Richard, the last Plantagenet king, marked the end of the Wars of the Roses between the rival Houses of York and Lancaster. REUTERS/Darren Staples

The death of Richard, the last Plantagenet king, marked the end of the Wars of the Roses between the rival Houses of York and Lancaster. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
The death of Richard, the last Plantagenet king, marked the end of the Wars of the Roses between the rival Houses of York and Lancaster. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 20
Richard, the self-styled King of England and France and Lord of Ireland, was just 32. His conqueror in battle Henry Tudor, later Henry VII, paid just 10 pounds for a memorial to his slain foe. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Richard, the self-styled King of England and France and Lord of Ireland, was just 32. His conqueror in battle Henry Tudor, later Henry VII, paid just 10 pounds for a memorial to his slain foe. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Richard, the self-styled King of England and France and Lord of Ireland, was just 32. His conqueror in battle Henry Tudor, later Henry VII, paid just 10 pounds for a memorial to his slain foe. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 20
Local legend even had it that his body was dug up and thrown in a nearby river, with his casket used as a horse trough. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Local legend even had it that his body was dug up and thrown in a nearby river, with his casket used as a horse trough. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Local legend even had it that his body was dug up and thrown in a nearby river, with his casket used as a horse trough. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 20
But after years of research by screenwriter Philippa Langley, his remains were finally found in 2012 beneath a municipal car park. REUTERS/Darren Staples

But after years of research by screenwriter Philippa Langley, his remains were finally found in 2012 beneath a municipal car park. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
But after years of research by screenwriter Philippa Langley, his remains were finally found in 2012 beneath a municipal car park. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 20
King Richard III's coffin is carried into Leicester Cathedral March 22, 2015. On Sunday, some 35,000 people lined the streets of Leicester when his coffin, made by a descendant whose DNA helped identify the body, was brought on a horse-drawn hearse to the cathedral. REUTERS/Darren Staples

King Richard III's coffin is carried into Leicester Cathedral March 22, 2015. On Sunday, some 35,000 people lined the streets of Leicester when his coffin, made by a descendant whose DNA helped identify the body, was brought on a horse-drawn hearse...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
King Richard III's coffin is carried into Leicester Cathedral March 22, 2015. On Sunday, some 35,000 people lined the streets of Leicester when his coffin, made by a descendant whose DNA helped identify the body, was brought on a horse-drawn hearse to the cathedral. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 20
Richard's villainous reputation stems partly from Shakespeare's depiction of him as a deformed tyrant responsible for one of the most notorious crimes in English history -- the murder of his young nephews, "the Princes in the Tower". REUTERS/Darren Staples

Richard's villainous reputation stems partly from Shakespeare's depiction of him as a deformed tyrant responsible for one of the most notorious crimes in English history -- the murder of his young nephews, "the Princes in the Tower". REUTERS/Darren...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Richard's villainous reputation stems partly from Shakespeare's depiction of him as a deformed tyrant responsible for one of the most notorious crimes in English history -- the murder of his young nephews, "the Princes in the Tower". REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 20
Phil Stone, chairman of the Richard III society which campaigns to rebut what it believes are Tudor propaganda lies, said the king would now get the dignified send-off he deserved. "It's the culmination of what we have been working for," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Phil Stone, chairman of the Richard III society which campaigns to rebut what it believes are Tudor propaganda lies, said the king would now get the dignified send-off he deserved. "It's the culmination of what we have been working for," he told...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Phil Stone, chairman of the Richard III society which campaigns to rebut what it believes are Tudor propaganda lies, said the king would now get the dignified send-off he deserved. "It's the culmination of what we have been working for," he told Reuters. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 20
Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III at Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III at Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III at Leicester Cathedral, central England, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 20
Flowers are left at the base of the King Richard III statue in the gardens of Leicester cathedral, in Leicester, central England March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Flowers are left at the base of the King Richard III statue in the gardens of Leicester cathedral, in Leicester, central England March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Flowers are left at the base of the King Richard III statue in the gardens of Leicester cathedral, in Leicester, central England March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
17 / 20
Michael Ibsen (L), a direct descendant of Richard III, places a rose on the king's coffin during a ceremony at the University of Leicester, central England, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Michael Ibsen (L), a direct descendant of Richard III, places a rose on the king's coffin during a ceremony at the University of Leicester, central England, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Michael Ibsen (L), a direct descendant of Richard III, places a rose on the king's coffin during a ceremony at the University of Leicester, central England, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
18 / 20
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2013
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
19 / 20
Archaeologist Mathew Morris stands in the trench where he found skeleton remains during an archaeological dig to find the remains of King Richard III in Leicester, central England September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Archaeologist Mathew Morris stands in the trench where he found skeleton remains during an archaeological dig to find the remains of King Richard III in Leicester, central England September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
Archaeologist Mathew Morris stands in the trench where he found skeleton remains during an archaeological dig to find the remains of King Richard III in Leicester, central England September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
In pursuit of Kurdish peace

In pursuit of Kurdish peace

Next Slideshows

In pursuit of Kurdish peace

In pursuit of Kurdish peace

Inside a community of Kurds in Turkey's southeast.

26 Mar 2015
Growing up in Gaza

Growing up in Gaza

Childhood moments from the northern Gaza Strip.

26 Mar 2015
Holy cows

Holy cows

A renewed thrust by India's ruling party to protect cows, worshiped by majority Hindus, has closed abattoirs in the state of Maharashtra, making it hard for...

24 Mar 2015
Cuba's cowboy culture

Cuba's cowboy culture

On the rodeo circuit in Havana.

24 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures