Kings of ping pong
China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. The 52nd edition of the World Table Tennis Championships...more
China's Zhang Jike (C) reacts among family members after defeating his compatriot Wang Hao in the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. The 52nd edition of the World Table Tennis Championships gathers 829 athletes from 162 countries and runs from May 13 to May 20. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yu Mengyu (L) and Feng Tianwei of Singapore stand on podium after being awarded with the bronze medals of the women's doubles semifinals at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Yu Mengyu (L) and Feng Tianwei of Singapore stand on podium after being awarded with the bronze medals of the women's doubles semifinals at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike poses with the trophy and the gold medal he won after the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. Zhang Jike defeated his compatriot Wang Hao. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike poses with the trophy and the gold medal he won after the men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. Zhang Jike defeated his compatriot Wang Hao. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's flags are lifted up during the podium ceremony of men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. China's Zhang Jike won the title by defeating his compatriot Wang Hao. China's Xu Xin and Ma Long...more
China's flags are lifted up during the podium ceremony of men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. China's Zhang Jike won the title by defeating his compatriot Wang Hao. China's Xu Xin and Ma Long captured the bronze medals. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike (R) returns the ball during his men's singles final against Wang Hao at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike (R) returns the ball during his men's singles final against Wang Hao at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike returns the ball during his men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Zhang Jike returns the ball during his men's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Liu Shiwen (C) and Ding Ning (L) return the ball as they face compatriots Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Liu Shiwen (C) and Ding Ning (L) return the ball as they face compatriots Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Li Xiaoxia (L) and Guo Yue (R) react after defeating compatriots Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Li Xiaoxia (L) and Guo Yue (R) react after defeating compatriots Liu Shiwen and Ding Ning in their women's doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chen Chien-An (C) and Chuang Chih-Yuan (R) of Taiwan return a shot to Hao Shuai (L) and Ma Lin of China in their men's doubles final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. The Taiwanese pair won the title....more
Chen Chien-An (C) and Chuang Chih-Yuan (R) of Taiwan return a shot to Hao Shuai (L) and Ma Lin of China in their men's doubles final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. The Taiwanese pair won the title. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China kisses her trophy after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China kisses her trophy after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China (L) serves to compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China (L) serves to compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China reacts after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Li Xiaoxia of China reacts after her victory over compatriot Liu Shiwen in their women's singles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Robert Gardos of Austria returns the ball to Zhang Jike of China in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Robert Gardos of Austria returns the ball to Zhang Jike of China in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Timo Boll of Germany reacts after defeating Seiya Kishikawa of Japan in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Timo Boll of Germany reacts after defeating Seiya Kishikawa of Japan in their men's singles fourth round match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Liu Shiwen of China returns a shot to compatriot Zhu Yuling in their women's singles semifinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Liu Shiwen of China returns a shot to compatriot Zhu Yuling in their women's singles semifinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean pair Lee Sangsu (R) and Park Youngsook face North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean pair Lee Sangsu (R) and Park Youngsook face North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong pose with their trophy after winning their mixed doubles final against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles...more
North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong pose with their trophy after winning their mixed doubles final against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
North Korean pair Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong play against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau more
North Korean pair Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong play against South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook (not pictured) in the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean pair Park Youngsook (2nd L) and Lee Sangsu (L) and North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (R) react after their mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean pair Park Youngsook (2nd L) and Lee Sangsu (L) and North Korean pair Kim Jong and Kim Hyok Bong (R) react after their mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong react after winning the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. The North Korean pair defeated the South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook. ...more
North Korea's Kim Jong (L) and Kim Hyok Bong react after winning the mixed doubles final at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 18, 2013. The North Korean pair defeated the South Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Park Youngsook. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Kazuhiro Chan (L) and Kenji Matsudaira of Japan play against Chen Chien-An and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Kazuhiro Chan (L) and Kenji Matsudaira of Japan play against Chen Chien-An and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Japanese supporter attends the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Japanese supporter attends the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chen Chien-An (L) and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan react after defeating Kazuhiro Chan and Kenji Matsudairaa of Japan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles...more
Chen Chien-An (L) and Chuang Chih-Yuan of Taiwan react after defeating Kazuhiro Chan and Kenji Matsudairaa of Japan in their men's doubles quarterfinals match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Xu Xin (L) signs autographs after his victory over Steffen Mengel of Germany in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
China's Xu Xin (L) signs autographs after his victory over Steffen Mengel of Germany in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pavel Sirucek of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Japan's Jun Mizutani in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Pavel Sirucek of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Japan's Jun Mizutani in their men's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Park Seonghye of South Korea plays against Japan's Ai Fukuhara in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Park Seonghye of South Korea plays against Japan's Ai Fukuhara in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Japan's Ai Fukuhara (R) reacts after losing to Park Seonghye of South Korea in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Japan's Ai Fukuhara (R) reacts after losing to Park Seonghye of South Korea in their women's singles opening round at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iran's Mahjobeh Omrani (R) and Neda Shahsavari (L) serve to Prachi Jha and Erica Wu of the U.S. during their women's double qualifying rounds at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Iran's Mahjobeh Omrani (R) and Neda Shahsavari (L) serve to Prachi Jha and Erica Wu of the U.S. during their women's double qualifying rounds at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Paris May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Highest-paid U.S. athletes
The top-earning athletes in America.
Manchester United's Ferguson retires
The manager of the Manchester United soccer team Alex Ferguson announced that he will retire at the end of the season.
Week in sports
A look at our top sports images from the past week.
London Marathon
The London Marathon takes place in the shadow of Boston.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."