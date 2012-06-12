Edition:
United Kingdom

Kings win Stanley Cup

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings captian Dustin Brown hoists the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the New Jersey Devils during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings players pose with the Stanley Cup after they defeated the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings Dustin Brown holds the Stanley Cup in front of fans after his team defeated the New Jersey Devils during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Dustin Brown (L) kisses his son after the Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (C) celebrates with teammates Drew Doughty (L) and Colin Fraser after deateding the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

New Jersey Devils left wing Zach Parise leaves the ice as the Los Angeles Kings celebrate in the background after the Kings defeated the Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings players pose for a team picture while celebrating with the Stanley Cup after they defeated the New Jersey Devils after Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar kisses the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Fans celebrate in the area around Staples Center following the Los Angeles Kings winning the NHL's Stanley Cup Final in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Fans celebrate in the area around Staples Center following the Los Angeles Kings winning the NHL's Stanley Cup Final in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A Los Angeles Police Officer watches as fans celebrate outside Staples Center after the Los Angeles Kings won the Stanley Cup in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A man is assisted by paramedics after he crashed his bicycle in a celebratory crowd being dispersed by police from the area around Staples Center following the Los Angeles Kings winning the NHL's Stanley Cup Final in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (R) celebrates with teammate Jarret Stoll after their team defeated the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings General Manger Dean Lombardi hoists the Stanley Cup after the Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Conn Smythe Trophy to the MVP Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (R) after his team defeated the New Jersey Devils during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings players celebrate their win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 to win the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (C) celebrates a goal by teammate Trevor Lewis (not pictured) during the first period in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final against the New Jersey Devils in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Dustin Brown holds up the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Jarret Stoll is pursued by photographers as he holds up the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings playsers cheer as teammate Rob Scuderi holds up the Stanley Cup after they defeated the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur skates back to the goal as Los Angeles Kings players celebrate a goal by Jeff Carter (not pictured) during the second period in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Harry How/POOL

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Trevor Lewis (22) celebrates his goal with teammate Dwight King as New Jersey Devils' Andy Greene (6) and Mark Fayne look on during the first period in game 6 of the Stanley Cup in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Dustin Brown (L) celebrates with teammate Drew Doughty after scoring his second goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick shakes hands with New Jersey Devils goalie Martin Brodeur after the Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils to win Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final in Los Angeles, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Fans celebrate outside Staples Center after the Los Angeles Kings won the Stanley Cup in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Matt Greene celebrates with the Stanley Cup in the locker room after the Los Angeles Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-1 in Game Six of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Sandford/NHL Images/Pool

