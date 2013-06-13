Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock underneath an old tower as she waits for her husband Kaibakia to hand her the fish he is catching, on Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. The tower used to mark the centre of the islet, but shifting sand over the years has pushed the tower further into the lagoon. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands that stand just metres above sea level, spread over a huge expanse of otherwise empty ocean. With surrounding sea levels rising, Kiribati President Anote Tong has predicted his country will likely become uninhabitable in 30-60 years because of inundation and contamination of its freshwater supplies. Picture taken May 25, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray (KIRIBATI - Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 37 OF 42 FOR PACKAGE 'KIRIBATI - GONE IN 60 YEARS'. SEARCH 'KIRIBATI' FOR ALL IMAGES