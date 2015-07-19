Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Jul 19, 2015 | 2:26am BST

KKK members rally

A supporter for the Ku Klux Klan and the Confederate flag yells at opposing demonstrators during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. A Ku Klux Klan chapter and an African-American group planned overlapping demonstrations on Saturday outside the South Carolina State House, where state officials removed the Confederate battle flag last week. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A supporter for the Ku Klux Klan and the Confederate flag yells at opposing demonstrators during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. A Ku Klux Klan chapter and an African-American group planned overlapping...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A supporter for the Ku Klux Klan and the Confederate flag yells at opposing demonstrators during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. A Ku Klux Klan chapter and an African-American group planned overlapping demonstrations on Saturday outside the South Carolina State House, where state officials removed the Confederate battle flag last week. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
1 / 18
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
2 / 18
Protestors yell at the Ku Klux Klan as the march leaving a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors yell at the Ku Klux Klan as the march leaving a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Protestors yell at the Ku Klux Klan as the march leaving a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
3 / 18
A Ku Klux Klan supporter marches as he is flanked by a police officer during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015.REUTERS/Chris Keane

A Ku Klux Klan supporter marches as he is flanked by a police officer during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015.REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A Ku Klux Klan supporter marches as he is flanked by a police officer during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015.REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
4 / 18
Anti-Ku Klux Klan protestors stand on the stops of the statehouse during a rally for the Black Educators for Justice in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Anti-Ku Klux Klan protestors stand on the stops of the statehouse during a rally for the Black Educators for Justice in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Anti-Ku Klux Klan protestors stand on the stops of the statehouse during a rally for the Black Educators for Justice in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
5 / 18
Ku Klux Klan supporters yell at opposing groups as they wave Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Ku Klux Klan supporters yell at opposing groups as they wave Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Ku Klux Klan supporters yell at opposing groups as they wave Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
6 / 18
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he listens to the crowd while carrying a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he listens to the crowd while carrying a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he listens to the crowd while carrying a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
7 / 18
A supporter of the Ku Klux Klan is seen with his tattoos during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A supporter of the Ku Klux Klan is seen with his tattoos during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
A supporter of the Ku Klux Klan is seen with his tattoos during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
8 / 18
Protestors against the Ku Klux Klan tear a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protestors against the Ku Klux Klan tear a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Protestors against the Ku Klux Klan tear a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
9 / 18
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gesture as he yells holding a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A member of the Ku Klux Klan gesture as he yells holding a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gesture as he yells holding a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
10 / 18
A couple of men against the Ku Klux Klan attempt to burn part of a Confederate flag after they stole it from members of the Ku Klux Klan during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A couple of men against the Ku Klux Klan attempt to burn part of a Confederate flag after they stole it from members of the Ku Klux Klan during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A couple of men against the Ku Klux Klan attempt to burn part of a Confederate flag after they stole it from members of the Ku Klux Klan during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
11 / 18
A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells as he flies a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells as he flies a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells as he flies a Confederate flag during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
12 / 18
Police move in to contain protesters against the Ku Klux Klan during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Police move in to contain protesters against the Ku Klux Klan during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Police move in to contain protesters against the Ku Klux Klan during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
13 / 18
A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan yells during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
14 / 18
Members of the Ku Klux Klan yell as they fly Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Members of the Ku Klux Klan yell as they fly Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Members of the Ku Klux Klan yell as they fly Confederate flags during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
15 / 18
A South Carolina State Trooper yells for protesters to get back after a member of the Ku Klux Klan crashed into a light pole while leaving a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A South Carolina State Trooper yells for protesters to get back after a member of the Ku Klux Klan crashed into a light pole while leaving a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A South Carolina State Trooper yells for protesters to get back after a member of the Ku Klux Klan crashed into a light pole while leaving a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
16 / 18
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
A member of the Ku Klux Klan gestures as he marches during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
17 / 18
Protesters yell at a group of Ku Klux Klan supporters during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Protesters yell at a group of Ku Klux Klan supporters during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2015
Protesters yell at a group of Ku Klux Klan supporters during a rally at the statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Shootings in Chattanooga

Shootings in Chattanooga

Next Slideshows

Shootings in Chattanooga

Shootings in Chattanooga

Five people were killed, including a suspected gunman who opened fire at two military-related facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

18 Jul 2015
Cuba-U.S. ties

Cuba-U.S. ties

After more than 50 years, the United States and Cuba are set to restore diplomatic relations.

18 Jul 2015
Wildfires rage in Athens

Wildfires rage in Athens

Dozens of Athens residents fled their homes as wildfires fanned by strong winds and high temperatures burned through woodland around the Greek capital.

17 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures