Kobani under siege
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobanii, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An unidentified armed man takes position near a building in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds gather on the hill near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Unidentified people gather in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armoured vehicless near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014....more
Unidentified armed men run in the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the Gawilan camp on the outskirts of Dohuk province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman holds a portrait of her daughter, a Kurdish fighter who died in Kobani, as she sits inside a house on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 11, 2014. REUTERS /Umit Bektas
