Kobe Bryant to retire
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes up to shoot past Detroit Pistons Ben Wallace in Los Angeles, November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant chews on his jersey as he turns around to listen to coach Mike Brown during the first half of a game against the New York Knicks in Los Angeles December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kobe Bryant reaches his hand out to slap hands with his teammates as the Lakers are announced before the start of their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Kobe Bryant dunks against the Boston Celtics late in the fourth quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kobe Bryant reaches in for the ball as Seattle SuperSonics Gary Payton backs toward the net in Los Angeles, March 5, 1999. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Kobe Bryant kisses the NBA championship trophy as Shaquille O'Neal kisses the Most Valuable Player trophy in the locker room after winning the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles, June 19, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lakers head coach Phil Jackson gives instructions to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix, December 28, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff Topping
Kobe Bryant cries as he admits to adultery in front of his wife Vanessa, in response to news that Eagle County District attorneys would press charges against him for one felony count of sexual assault, at a press conference in Los Angeles, July 18,...more
Boxer Mike Tyson holds up signs in support of Kobe Bryant during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Anaheim, California, October 23, 2003. Bryant was playing in his first game since being ordered to stand trial for sexual...more
Kobe Bryant protests after being called for a foul against the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles March 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant walks past fans during a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Steve Nash intervenes as Kobe Bryant berates Metta World Peace (R) for committing a foul during their game in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant collides with Brian Cook during their preseason game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant reacts during the loss of Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final game to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, California May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant goes up to shoot against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles January 2, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant holds the NBA Championship trophy alone in a shower after the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-96 to win their second consecutive championship following Game 5 of the NBA Finals June 15, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ron Artest jumps into the arms of team-mate Kobe Bryant after scoring the game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns with less than 1 second on the clock during Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference final playoffs in Los Angeles May 27, 2010....more
Kobe Bryant speaks at a webcast to unveil his new Nike Zoom Kobe IV basketball shoe in Los Angeles, December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant passes around Phoenix Suns forward Grant Hill as Steve Nash (L) look on during Game 1 of their Western Conference final playoff series in Los Angeles, May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lakers cheerleaders wear T-shirts celebrating Kobe Bryant winning MVP this season, as they play the Utah Jazz during Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-final in Los Angeles, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kobe Bryant celebrates after his teammate Dwight Howard scored while being fouled on an assist from Bryant during a game against the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jay-Z talks with Kobe Bryant before the start of the All-Star game in Houston, Texas, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant dives for a loose ball during their game against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant holds up the Bill Russell MVP Award (R) and the Larry O'Brien Trophy as he signals his four career championship victories after they defeated the Orlando Magic to win the championship in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff...more
Kobe Bryant carries his daughter Gianna, as his wife Vanessa and daughter Natalia (2nd R) stand next to him during the Championship parade in Los Angeles, California, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant leaves a gymnasium surrounded by his fans at Wuhan Sports University after he gave a training course to Chinese young players in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Team USA's Kobe Bryant and Lebron James share a moment on the bench as their team faced Team Puerto Rico in the FIBA Americas regional qualifying basketball tournament to decide two berths for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, in Las Vegas, Nevada August...more
Kobe Bryant reacts during their loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
