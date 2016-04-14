Kobe's last game
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd as he walks on the court before his last NBA game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant is hugged by team mates after scoring a basket during the second half. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant waves to the Staples Center crowd as he leaves the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant shoots against the Utah Jazz in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant passes the ball behind his back in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant bumps fists at the scorers table before the start of the second half. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant speaks to the crowd following their 101-96 victory against Utah Jazz. Bryant scored 60 points in the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant shoots against Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey (24) and forward Gordon Hayward (20). Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant and Roy Hibbert wait at the scorer's table in the second quarter. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the court. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant after the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant speaks to the crowd following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant hugs Lakers head coach Byron Scott. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Fans cheer after Kobe Bryant hits a jump shot. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Balloons and confetti fall following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant moves the ball as Roy Hibbert provides a screen. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant meets with forward Larry Nance Jr. following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant runs by after scoring a basket as Jack Nicholson reacts. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant puts up a reverse layup past Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant shoots against Utah Jazz forward Trey Lyles. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant heads off the court after being replaced by forward Ryan Kelly. Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his NBA career. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant speaks to reporters following the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa after the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant fans wait in front of Staples Center before the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Kobe Bryant acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
A man photographs a picture of Kobe Bryant next to souvenir caps in the Lakers store at Staples Center on game day. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan wears Air Jordan shoes with Kobe Bryant socks outside Staples Center. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers paste a Kobe Bryant decal on the side of Staples Center on the last day of Kobe's 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A $5,824 Kobe Bryant souvenir jacket on sale in the Lakers store. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kobe Bryant fans outside the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
