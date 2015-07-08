Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 2:46pm BST

Koran on the battlefield

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 10
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 04, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks through a hole as he stands behind sandbags, while a fellow fighter reads the Koran inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 10
A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, September 05, 2013
A man (L) reads the Koran near the grave of his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter who died during clashes with forces loyal to the Syrian regime, in Deir al-Zor September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 10
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Movement take Koran lessons inside a camp during the holy month of Ramadan in Idlib countryside, Syria July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
4 / 10
Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 05, 2014
Copies of the Koran are piled after they where removed from under rubble at a damaged site after what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
5 / 10
A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy

A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy

Reuters / Sunday, August 12, 2012
A member of the Free Syrian Army reads the Koran after clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Karam Shamsham district in central Homs August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen al Homsy
Close
6 / 10
Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
Civilians carry copies of the Koran and shout slogans as they march to demonstrate against the rebel infighting in Aleppo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
Close
7 / 10
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2013
A Free Syrian Army fighter reads the Koran as his fellow fighter plays with his mobile phone inside a house in Deir al-Zor July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 10
A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background....more

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2013
A member of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, sits by a fire among rubbles of destroyed buildings in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 28, 2013. A frame depicting verses of the Koran is seen in the background. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Close
9 / 10
Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2012
Men search for survivors near a copy of the Koran (L) stained with blood after a recent Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Flashback: The war in Gaza

Flashback: The war in Gaza

Next Slideshows

Flashback: The war in Gaza

Flashback: The war in Gaza

Revisiting the 50 days of war between Israel and Hamas last year.

08 Jul 2015
Life in the new Greece

Life in the new Greece

The streets of Greece following the no vote.

08 Jul 2015
Massive wildfires in Canada

Massive wildfires in Canada

Over 100 wildfires in Saskatchewan have forced the evacuation of 13,0000 residents.

08 Jul 2015
The art of cricket bat making

The art of cricket bat making

Using traditional tools and techniques to make cricket bats by hand.

07 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures