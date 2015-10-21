Korea's divided families
South Korean Min Ho-shik (C), 84, reacts as he meets his North Korean younger sister Min Eun Shik, 81, during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. Nearly 400 South Koreans crossed the heavily armed...more
South Korean Lee Soon-kyu (L), 85, meets with her North Korean husband Oh Se In, 83, during the separated family reunions, at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. The reunion of 90 South Koreans and 96 North Koreans, the 20th of its...more
South Korean Lee Jung-sook (R), 68, whispers to her North Korean father Lee Heung Jong, 88, during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. The reunions are politically important for the South, where...more
North and South Korean family members meet during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. The two Koreas, bitter rivals that remain in a technical state of war, agreed to hold family reunions for the...more
South Korean Lim Choong-hwan (L), 72, meets with his North Korean relative Lim Ok Rye, 82, during the separated family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, October 20, 2015. Families separated since the war have no means of communication...more
Park Jong-hwan, 80, who is selected as a participant for a reunion, poses for a photograph with an old picture at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. The reunions, held in a ballroom at the Mount Kumgang resort,...more
Buses transporting South Korean participants for a reunion travel on the road leading to North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas in this picture taken from the Unification Observatory, just south...more
South Korean participants for a reunion arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the DMZ in Goseong, South Korea, October 20, 2015. A guidebook suggests advance preparation of notes for subjects to be discussed...more
Tourists watch buses transporting South Korean participants for a reunion at the Unification Observatory, just south of the DMZ in Goseong, South Korea, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Packets of pictures given by participants that will be delivered to each family members living in North Korea during a reunion, are scattered as a volunteer checks them at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015....more
South Korean participants for a reunion check old pictures at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man, who is selected as a participant for a reunion, arrives at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the DMZ in Goseong, South Korea, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman, who is selected as a participant for a reunion, weeps after arriving at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A man on a wheelchair, who is selected for a reunion is pushed by volunteers upon his arrival at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ahn Yoon-joon, 86, who has been selected as one of 90 participants of reunion, poses for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Seongnam, South Korea, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ahn Yoon-joon, 86, who has been selected as one of 90 participants of reunion, holds a confirmation document of whereabouts of his family members living in North Korea, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seongnam, South Korea, October 13,...more
Kim Woo-jong, 87, who has been selected as one of 90 participants of reunion, poses for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kim Woo-jong, 87, who has been selected as one of 90 participants of reunion, points at his sister's name on a confirmation document of whereabouts of his family members living in North Korea, during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea,...more
A woman (C), who is selected as a participant for a reunion, reacts at a hotel used as a waiting place in Sokcho, South Korea, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
